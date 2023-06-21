Waldorf, Maryland – On June 16, a joint operation involving officers from the Traffic Operations Unit, members of CCSO’s Shift 1 North, the Maryland State Police, and the Maryland Transportation Authority was conducted at Crain Highway and Pierce Road. This DUI checkpoint aimed to ensure road safety and crack down on impaired driving. The operation yielded significant results, with 27 citations, 17 warnings, seven equipment repair orders, two civil citations for cannabis, and 2 DUI arrests.

The initiative was made possible through the support of the Maryland Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Enforcement grant, which provides crucial funding for such operations. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) remains dedicated to enhancing safety on local roadways, employing measures such as regular patrols and targeted initiatives that address aggressive, impaired, distracted, and commercial vehicle safety.

The joint operation was executed with precision and coordination at the intersection of Crain Highway and Pierce Road. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies came together to carry out the DUI checkpoint to detect and apprehend drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers diligently screened vehicles throughout the operation, checking for signs of impairment and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Their efforts yielded notable results, including 27 citations for drivers who violated traffic laws. These citations remind all motorists about the importance of adhering to the rules of the road.

In addition to the citations, officers also issued 17 warnings to drivers who were found to have committed minor infractions but did not warrant formal penalties. This approach allows law enforcement to educate drivers and promote safer road behavior, serving as a preventive measure to curb future violations.

The checkpoint also identified several vehicles in need of repair. Officers issued seven equipment repair orders, ensuring that these vehicles underwent necessary maintenance to ensure their proper functioning. By addressing equipment issues promptly, authorities contribute to overall road safety and minimize the risk of accidents caused by faulty vehicle components.

During the checkpoint, officers encountered two individuals in possession of cannabis. These individuals received civil citations, highlighting the enforcement of drug-related offenses. Such measures discourage the use of illegal substances and create a safer driving environment for all road users.

Moreover, the operation resulted in two DUI arrests. These arrests underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to remove impaired drivers from the road and prevent potential accidents and injuries. By holding individuals accountable for driving under the influence, authorities send a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated and the community’s safety is paramount.

The success of this DUI checkpoint can be attributed, in part, to the funding provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Enforcement grant. This financial support enables law enforcement agencies to carry out essential operations targeting impaired driving, thereby ensuring the safety of Maryland’s residents and visitors.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to road safety and continues to implement proactive measures to address various driving-related concerns. Through regular patrols, targeted initiatives, and collaborative efforts with other law enforcement agencies, the CCSO aims to create an environment where motorists can travel safely and confidently.

In conclusion, the recent DUI checkpoint conducted at Crain Highway and Pierce Road yielded significant results, with multiple citations issued, arrests made, and necessary repairs ordered. The collaboration between the Traffic Operations Unit, CCSO’s Shift 1 North, the Maryland State Police, and the Maryland Transportation Authority exemplifies the dedication of law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Such operations remind all drivers to obey traffic laws, avoid driving under the influence, and contribute to a safer road environment for everyone.

