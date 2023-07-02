Hughesville, MD— Tragedy struck the small town of Hughesville on June 30, as a fatal car crash claimed the life of a local resident, officials reported. Jared Allen Sheffler, 30, was the vehicle’s sole occupant that crashed into a tree on Burnt Store Road and Old Blandford Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6:19 p.m., local law enforcement received a call regarding a motor vehicle collision. Responding officers arrived swiftly at the crash site and discovered the lethal incident. The collision involved only Sheffler’s vehicle, severely impacting a tree.

Upon initial investigation, no other vehicles appeared to have been involved in the incident, nor were there any other passengers in Sheffler’s car. The initial assessment indicated that Sheffler’s car struck the tree with enough force to result in his immediate demise.

Jared Allen Sheffler was a resident of Hughesville, a tight-knit community grappling with the sudden loss of one of its own. His untimely death, in what seems to have been a solitary accident, has left a void in the hearts of many local residents.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, led by PFC Skodzinski. Officers are appealing to the public for assistance as part of the continuing probe. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have any pertinent information about the circumstances leading up to the collision is urged to come forward.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call PFC Skodzinski directly at 301-609-3282 ext. 0671. Calls can be made anonymously, and any small detail could prove invaluable in completing the puzzle around this tragic accident.

While the investigation continues, the Hughesville community is left mourning the loss of Sheffler. As they wait for answers, they honor the memory of a local resident taken too soon. As the heart of the community, they are committed to supporting one another through this challenging time.

As this story develops, more information will be provided to the public to ensure transparency in the investigation and closure for the grieving Hughesville community. The cooperation of local residents is crucial to bringing this investigation to a close, and any assistance provided will be appreciated by both law enforcement and the Sheffler family.

Like this: Like Loading...