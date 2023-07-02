St. Mary’s College of Maryland, a renowned institution known for its dedication to diversity, access, and affordability, has reaffirmed its commitment to these principles following a recent Supreme Court decision regarding affirmative action policies in college admissions. The college’s mission is to provide a rigorous and fulfilling educational experience emphasizing the importance of creating an equitable and inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff, irrespective of their backgrounds.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling, St. Mary’s College conducted an initial analysis to determine the impact on its current admissions process. The college’s findings indicate that there will be no immediate changes required. Working closely with the Office of the Attorney General, the college will ensure that it remains fully compliant with federal and state laws and regulations about admissions policies.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s statement resonated strongly with the college’s perspective on equal educational opportunities. She affirmed that such opportunities are a fundamental prerequisite for achieving racial equality in our nation. St. Mary’s College supports this notion and also agrees with Chief Justice John Roberts, whose majority opinion emphasized that universities are not prohibited from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race has influenced their life, whether through experiences of discrimination, inspiration, or other factors.

St. Mary’s College firmly believes that a commitment to diversity, access, and affordability ultimately benefits all students. This conviction remains unchanged and unaffected by the recent Supreme Court decision. The college recognizes that a diverse student body fosters a rich learning environment, exposing students to various perspectives and experiences that prepare them for the world’s complexities beyond academia.

The institution’s commitment to access and affordability is also central to its mission. St. Mary’s College is dedicated to providing opportunities for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to access a high-quality education. The college actively seeks to mitigate financial barriers through scholarship programs and financial aid initiatives, ensuring that deserving students can pursue their academic aspirations without undue hardship.

While the Supreme Court decision has prompted national discourse on affirmative action, St. Mary’s College remains steadfast in its dedication to its core values. The institution firmly believes that promoting diversity, fostering inclusivity, and maintaining accessibility is essential for cultivating an educated and enlightened citizenry.

In conclusion, St. Mary’s College of Maryland remains unwavering in its commitment to diversity, access, and affordability following the recent Supreme Court decision. The institution’s admissions process will continue unchanged, in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. By upholding its principles, St. Mary’s College seeks to create an environment where students, faculty, and staff from all walks of life can thrive and contribute to a more equitable society.

