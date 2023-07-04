NAS Patuxent River advises all personnel at NAS Pax River and the surrounding community that major impacts to base traffic should be expected on base Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. for the funeral procession of Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach. NAS Patuxent River Gates 1 and 2 will temporarily close to inbound and outbound traffic while the funeral procession passes through the base. Gate 3 will remain closed during this time as well.

The procession will enter Gate 1 and move down Cuddihy Road to Tate Road before turning onto Cedar Point Road to proceed past Building 409 and the Fire Station before exiting Pax River’s Gate 2.

Personnel assigned to NAS Patuxent River wishing to line the procession route on base and render honors are encouraged to do so and advised to prepare for high temperatures that day with sunscreen and water if lining the route.

Information regarding public services for Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, funeral procession route and expected traffic impacts in St. Mary’s County, and public parking/transit information.

Naval District Washington Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, 25, lost his life while responding to an emergency on June 27. Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a mutual aid call of a structure fire in Leonardtown, Maryland, dedicating his life to protecting and serving our community.

