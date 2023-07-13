EUGENE, Ore. – In a highly competitive field, Braden Presser of the men’s track and field team showcased his talent and determination, securing an impressive 11th place in the senior javelin event at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. Presser’s top throw of 68.93m (226′ 1″) earned him a spot on the U.S. U23 National Team, which will represent the country at the upcoming NACAC U23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica from July 21-23.

The journey to the national championships was a significant milestone for Presser as he faced off against some of the nation’s best athletes. Associate Head Coach Chris Campbell expressed his satisfaction with Presser’s performance: “This was the next big step of competition for Braden (Presser). This was a special opportunity for a very talented athlete to go up against some of the best competitors in the country. We progressed one meet further than last year, and we’re excited about that.”

Coach Campbell also highlighted the grueling nature of the season, commending Presser’s ability and stamina to compete at a high level even after the NCAA Championships. “It’s a testament to Braden’s ability and stamina that he was able to go four more weeks after the NCAA Championships and compete as well as he did on a national stage,” said Campbell.

Presser’s experience in Eugene proved to be valuable preparation for future competitions. Coach Campbell emphasized the importance of training and familiarity with the venue, stating, “Going forward, we’re going to continue to ramp up the training. This was his second time competing in Eugene, where the NCAA Championships and Olympic trials are being held next season. It was a good experience for him to be here for several days of training to be more prepared for this location next year.”

During the championships, Presser delivered an impressive performance. He marked a distance of 67.78m (222′ 4″) on his first throw, followed by a foul on his second attempt. However, he rebounded strongly on his third throw, registering his best distance of the day at 68.93m (226′ 1″).

In addition to Presser’s remarkable achievement, assistant coach Devon Allen also showcased his talent in the championships. Allen competed in the 110m hurdle event, clocking in at 13.51 to finish fourth in his heat and 14th overall. His impressive performance qualified him for the semifinals, where he will join 15 other athletes in the race scheduled for tomorrow at 9:02 p.m. (ET). To advance to the finals, Allen must finish in the top three in his heat or post one of the next two fastest times.

The outstanding performances by both Presser and Allen demonstrate the prowess and dedication of this institution’s track and field program. As they strive for excellence, all eyes will be on Presser as he represents the U.S. U23 National Team in the upcoming NACAC U23 Championships. The Liberty, Mo., native has proven his ability to compete at a high level, and his inclusion in the national team is a testament to his remarkable talent and hard work.

As the team prepares for future competitions and aims to achieve new heights, their coaches’ and fans’ support and dedication will undoubtedly be crucial in their pursuit of success.

Like this: Like Loading...