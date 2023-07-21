UPDATE 11:22 a.m.- The alert has been canceled, and the waterway is reopened.

Charles Co, MD 11:15 a.m.- The Charles County Government has issued a Waterway Closure for the Mattawoman Creek and Potomac River area around the Indian Head Naval Base.

The alert states that the area is closed for police activity. There is no further information at this time, nor a specific location. Please do not speculate as to the reason.

This breaking news event will be updated as confirmed information is received.

Like this: Like Loading...