Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – July 21st

5:00pm – Greg Barrick – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:00pm – Bad Nights – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

5:00pm – Mike Mead – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – Topside – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

5:30pm – John Luskey Duo – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – John Cain – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – I&I Riddim – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Justin Allen – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – McKenna Randall – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:30pm – Red Dirt Revolution – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Doc Lohn – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – One Trick Pony – Fitzies Restaurant & Pub – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Girl Crush – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

7:00pm – Steve Potter Band – Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

7:00pm – Squid Inc – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Drivetrain – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – Radio Hero – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Saturday – July 22nd

12:00pm – The Hyland Brothers – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

1:00pm – Joseph Norris – Xella Winery & Vineyard – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Brian Lawrence – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Julia Kasdorf – Gemeny Winery – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Justin Allen – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – John Cain – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – High Energy Group – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – GrooveSpan Duo – Perigeaux Winery – St Leonard MD

3:00pm – Waters Edge Band – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

3:00pm – Vicki Roberts Band – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Steve Crouse – Thursdays Bar & Grill – Owings MD

3:00pm – Loose Change – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

4:00pm – John Luskey – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – Bad Nights – Sports & Social – Bethesda MD

6:00pm – Troll Tribe – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – Greg Barrick – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Funkzilla – Spring Cove Marina – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Topside – Gridiron Grill – Callaway MD

7:00pm – One Trick Pony – Yachting Center Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Amish Outlaws – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Becky Titus & Kris Baker – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Never 2 Late – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – Kayla & Johnny – Wildewood Community Center – California MD

8:00pm – Jack McNutt – Olde Town Pub – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Secret Witch Gathering – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/ Molldyer, Badview, Night’s Edge, The Pink Dream, Anxietia –

8:00pm – Absinthe – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Mount ‘N Ride – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

8:00pm – Doc Lohn – Betty Russell’s Store & Bar – Valley Lee MD

8:00pm – Road Runners – Fitzies Restaurant & Pub – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Steve Nelson & Friends – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Taboo – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – Skyla Burrell Band – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Copper Pennies – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:30pm – Southbound 4 – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – 3AM Tokyo – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – Breck – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – July 23rd

1:00pm – John Cain – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – John Luskey – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

2:00pm – Spin Off – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – Coastal Flats – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Mike Kelly – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – David Hamner – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – Mike Miller – Traders Seafood & Ale – Chesapeake Beach MD

3:00pm – Fran Scuderi – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – David Hamner – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

3:00pm – Paradox – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Radio Roots – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

3:00pm – Girl Crush – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – Doc Lohn – Salt Waterfront Kitchen – Ridge MD

3:00pm – The Whiskey Brothers – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deake MD

3:00pm – Jack McNutt – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – Scuttlebutt Restaurant & Marina – Cobb Island MD

4:00pm – The 101s Acoustic – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

5:00pm – Phil Kominski – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

Monday – July 24th

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – July 25th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – July 26th

4:00pm – Bradley Turner – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Run Catch Rain – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Justin Crenshaw – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

Like this: Like Loading...