ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy’s head baseball coach, Chuck Ristano, made an exciting announcement on Wednesday, revealing that former minor league player Adam Pavkovich would join his first-year coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Ristano expressed his enthusiasm about the hiring, stating, “Adam and I go back a long way as I was lucky enough to work with him at Notre Dame on two separate occasions. He brings with him a tremendous skill set on top of a professional and positive temperament. His ability to coach fundamental infield defense at an elite level and his offensive acumen, will pay immediate dividends to our program. He has also seen every level of college baseball, and his experience as a professional ballplayer will be a tremendous asset.”

Pavkovich’s personal qualities were also praised by Ristano, who added, “More than anything, he is someone of unimpeachable moral fiber, a devoted husband and father, and someone who embraces how special and distinctive our product is. I am extremely excited to welcome Adam, Lindsay, and his three beautiful children to the Naval Academy family.”

Pavkovich, who has eight seasons of professional playing experience and over a decade of coaching at the Division I level, is expected to bolster the Navy coaching staff. He will be reunited with Ristano and will work alongside returners Jeff Kane and Tim Reilly, who have been with the Midshipmen for 10 and two years, respectively.

Pavkovich expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “I’d like to thank Chuck and Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk for this incredible opportunity. It is a great honor and privilege to be a part of something so special and to help drive the mission here at the Naval Academy. My wife and I were thrilled to bring our family to Annapolis. Go Navy! Beat Army!”

Before joining Navy, Pavkovich served as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky for three seasons, where he focused on coaching catchers and outfielders and served as the recruiting coordinator. During his tenure, he helped lead the Hilltoppers to a strong start in the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the campaign. In 2021, the team achieved 27 wins and earned its second-straight Conference USA Tournament appearance.

Pavkovich’s coaching experience also includes stints at Notre Dame and Georgia State. At Notre Dame, he was responsible for infield defense and offensive strategies, contributing to back-to-back Top-50 recruiting classes in 2020 and 2021. At Georgia State, he played a pivotal role in improving the team’s slugging percentage and coached infield defense, helping secure a school-record No. 61-ranked recruiting class in 2017.

His coaching began at IMG Academy in Sarasota, Fla., where he worked as a special instructor during the winters, helping develop players who eventually reached the Major Leagues.

Before his coaching career, Pavkovich enjoyed an impressive eight-year professional baseball career with the Los Angeles Angels organization, reaching Triple-A and earning invitations to Major League spring training in 2008 and 2009. He played in 708 career minor league games, achieving his best performance in 2008 with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, where he batted .280 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI.

Pavkovich’s collegiate baseball days were spent at the University of Alabama, where he was a three-year letter-winner as a shortstop. His outstanding performance there earned him numerous accolades, including SEC All-Tournament Team honors and being named CoSIDA Academic All-District.

With his extensive experience as a player and coach, Adam Pavkovich’s addition to the Navy coaching staff is expected to bring valuable expertise and help elevate the team’s performance in the upcoming seasons. Navy baseball enthusiasts eagerly await the positive impact that Pavkovich will undoubtedly have on the Midshipmen’s program.

