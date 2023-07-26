In a commendable display of dedication and commitment to justice, Assistant State’s Attorney Allison S. Walton was awarded the esteemed Respect for Law Award on July 24, 2023, presented by the Calvert County Optimist Club. The recognition comes from her exceptional contributions to the Circuit Court Adult Treatment Program, popularly known as drug court, which has witnessed remarkable success under her guidance.

The Calvert County Optimist Club, renowned for supporting local initiatives to foster a safer and more law-abiding community, held a special ceremony to honor Ms. Walton’s accomplishments. Throughout her tenure at the State’s Attorney’s Office since 2017, Ms. Walton has displayed unwavering dedication to her responsibilities, making a substantial impact on the lives of countless individuals.

The Circuit Court Adult Treatment Program has emerged as a crucial part of the county’s efforts to combat substance abuse and its accompanying social ills. With Ms. Walton at the helm, this program has transformed the lives of many previously embroiled in the clutches of addiction, assisting them in breaking free from their destructive habits. Last week, the Program reached a significant milestone as it proudly graduated 11 individuals who successfully transitioned from a life consumed by addiction to one characterized by sobriety and committed to living crime-free.

Ms. Walton’s exemplary service extends beyond her work with the drug court. Throughout her career, she has adeptly handled a diverse range of cases, including misdemeanors, juvenile matters, and felony prosecutions. Her legal acumen and unwavering commitment to justice have garnered praise from colleagues and legal professionals, establishing her as a respected figure within the legal community.

A distinguished alumna of the University of Baltimore School of Law, Ms. Walton’s passion for public service and commitment to upholding the principles of justice are evident in her every endeavor. She has tirelessly worked to ensure that the law serves as a guiding force for positive change in the lives of those she represents.

The Respect for Law Award acknowledges the pivotal role played by legal professionals like Ms. Walton, who go above and beyond to make a lasting difference in their communities. As the drug court continues to flourish under her guidance, the Calvert County Optimist Club’s recognition reinforces the importance of collaborative efforts to combat addiction and promote rehabilitation.

The award not only honors Ms. Walton’s achievements but also inspires others within the legal fraternity to emulate her dedication to public service and justice. With compassionate prosecutors like Ms. Walton leading the charge, the Circuit Court Adult Treatment Program is poised to continue its transformative impact, fostering a safer and more vibrant community for all residents of Calvert County.

For more information about the Calvert County Optimist Club and its initiatives, visit their website: www.calvertoptimist.org.

