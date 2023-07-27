In response to the expected extreme temperatures this weekend, Charles County officials have taken proactive measures to provide relief and support to residents by opening cooling centers throughout the county. With scorching temperatures predicted, these centers aim to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the heatwave.

To help residents find the nearest cooling center, officials have shared a dedicated link: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/services/emergency-services/emergency-preparedness/cooling-and-warming-centers. This resource enables individuals to easily access the locations and operating hours of the cooling centers.

In the case of an urgent need for shelter, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has set up a hotline at 301-932-2222. For life-threatening emergencies, residents should call 9-1-1.

The following public buildings have been designated as cooling centers and are open during regular business hours:

Capital Clubhouse – 3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf Hours: Monday through Sunday, 9am – 9pm Contact: 301-932-4348 Richard R. Clark Senior Center – 1210 Charles Street, La Plata Hours: Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm (closed on County Government holidays) Contact: 301-934-5423 Nanjemoy Community Center – 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy Hours: Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm (closed on County Government holidays) Contact: 301-934-9305 Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center – 90 Post Office Road, Waldorf Hours: Monday through Friday, 9am – 9pm; Saturday 9am – 4pm Contact: 240-448-2810

Additionally, all Charles County Public Libraries will also serve as cooling centers during their operating hours. Residents can find the locations and phone numbers for each branch on the Charles County Public Libraries website: https://www.ccplonline.org/about/library-locations/. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9am – 8pm; Friday 1pm – 5pm; Saturday 9am – 5pm

The decision to establish cooling centers comes as temperatures are expected to reach record highs over the weekend, posing health risks to vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, children, and those without access to air conditioning. Charles County officials are taking a proactive approach to protect their residents from potential heat-related illnesses.

County authorities urge residents to take the heatwave seriously and encourage people to remain hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and stay indoors whenever possible, especially during the peak hours of intense heat. Pets and livestock are also at risk during such extreme weather conditions, and owners are advised to provide ample shade and water for their animals.

The County’s Department of Emergency Services is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise during the heatwave. They are collaborating with various community organizations to ensure that the cooling centers are adequately staffed and equipped to handle the influx of residents seeking refuge from the sweltering heat.

County Commissioner, John Smith, emphasized the importance of community solidarity during challenging times like this. He stated, “We want to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents. These cooling centers provide a haven for those who may not have access to air conditioning, giving them a place to cool down and stay safe during this extreme weather.”

With the cooling centers now operational, Charles County residents can take comfort in the knowledge that their community is working together to mitigate the potential risks posed by the heatwave. It is vital for residents to stay informed about the latest weather updates and follow the guidance provided by local authorities to safeguard their health and well-being during this challenging weather event.

