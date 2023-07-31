Calvert County, Maryland – July 28, 2023: Terrance Kenneth Yancey, a 23-year-old resident of Washington, DC, has been handed an 18-year prison sentence for his involvement in the shooting death of Tyree Richardson. Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee pronounced the sentencing.

In a verdict delivered in April, a Calvert County jury found Yancey guilty on charges of voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations. The trial presented compelling evidence, pointing to Yancey as the assailant who shot Mr. Richardson multiple times. The incident occurred after Richardson entered his former girlfriend’s residence, attempting to reconcile their relationship.

Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte was at the forefront of the prosecution, ensuring that justice was served in this tragic case. The sentencing decision was a culmination of efforts to bring closure to the victim’s family and hold Yancey accountable for his actions.

The conviction of manslaughter, a crime of violence, carries stringent consequences for Yancey. As per the sentencing, he will have to serve a minimum of half of the 18-year term before becoming eligible for parole, indicating the gravity of the offense and the need to ensure public safety.

The trial shed light on the events leading up to the fateful encounter between Yancey and Richardson, providing a glimpse into the events that culminated in a loss of life. The court heard compelling testimony and examined crucial evidence, resulting in the guilty verdict for Yancey on all charges.

Mr. Richardson’s untimely death has profoundly impacted his loved ones, friends, and the community at large. The sentencing has provided some measure of closure to the grieving family, who now hope that justice has been served and that their beloved Tyree can rest in peace.

Throughout the proceedings, Judge Mark S. Chandlee presided over the case impartially, ensuring a fair trial for both the prosecution and defense. His judgment will resonate with the affected parties as they agree with the verdict.

