Calvert County– The Calvert County Safety for Students Enforcement Program, a year-round initiative, is taking proactive measures to address speeding offenses in school zones. The program utilizes automated speed cameras that are moved randomly across different school areas, with their locations made available to the public through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office website and Facebook page.

The primary objective of this program is to reduce speeding violations and enhance safety in school zones, thus minimizing accidents and maximizing law enforcement efforts. As part of this endeavor, a new automated speed enforcement site will be installed in the 2400 and 2500 blocks of Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, targeting the northbound and southbound school zones of The Calverton School. This new location adds to the current roster of enforcement sites spread strategically across various schools in the county.

The existing speed camera enforcement sites, totaling twelve locations, include the following:

Huntingtown Elementary School Northern High School Northern Middle School Dowell Elementary School Mt. Harmony Elementary School Windy Hill Elementary School Calvert Country School Mutual Elementary School Mill Creek Middle School Cardinal Hickey Academy St. Leonard Elementary The Calverton School

The Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. within designated school zones. The cameras are programmed to activate only when a vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit by 12 mph or more, issuing a citation. Offenders will receive a $40 fine with no points on their record. It is essential to note that citations are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles involved.

Authorities stress the importance of adhering to speed limits within school zones, as the safety of students and pedestrians remains a top priority. Implementing these automated cameras is a deterrent for potential violators and aims to instill a sense of responsibility and caution while driving near educational institutions.

For those curious about the full list of speed camera locations, the Calvert County Sheriff’s website offers comprehensive information. By visiting https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/2066/Speed-Cameras, residents and commuters can familiarize themselves with the areas under surveillance.

With the program’s expansion to include the Solomons Island Road area in Huntingtown, the Calvert County Safety for Students Enforcement Program seeks to make significant strides in curbing speeding violations in school zones. Combining automated speed cameras and random placement ensures drivers remain attentive and cautious throughout the county’s school areas.

Law enforcement officials and community members alike are encouraged to work hand in hand to promote safety and adherence to traffic laws. The Calvert County community can collectively create safer school environments by maintaining a watchful eye on one another and reporting any suspicious activities.

