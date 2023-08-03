LEONARDTOWN, MD – As the summer draws close, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is gearing up for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year. With the first day of school fast approaching, the school district is encouraging parents and guardians to visit their comprehensive Back-to-School Resources site to prepare their children for a successful return to the classroom.

The Back-to-School Resources site, accessible at https://www.smcps.org/bts, is a one-stop platform offering valuable information for parents and students alike. Among the essential resources on the page are the Open House Schedule, School Supply Lists, Registration and Vaccination requirements, details on Buses and Transportation, School Lunch Menus, Student Handbook, and other important announcements.

Mark your calendars for the first day of school, scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, 2023, across most districts. However, parents with children attending the Chesapeake Public Charter School should take note that their first day is set to begin earlier on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The district has also amended the 2023-2024 school calendar, and parents can access the updated version by visiting https://www.smcps.org/calendar. Parents and students must familiarize themselves with the calendar to keep track of important dates, holidays, and school closures throughout the academic year.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child’s respective school for any queries or concerns regarding the upcoming school year. Alternatively, they can contact the district’s main office at 301-475-5511, extension 32133.

Like this: Like Loading...