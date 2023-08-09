TUESDAY, AUGUST 8th, WALDORF, MD – On the precipice of playoff contention, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have strategically reinforced their lineup. As they retain their position atop the North Division, adding former Texas Ranger A.J. Alexy, and the 2022 American Association Player of the Year, Jimmy Kerrigan, signals their intent to compete fiercely.

A.J. Alexy, a native of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, is a right-handed pitcher known for his powerful throws. He boasts an impressive history, having been picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 draft. However, in a strategic maneuver by the Dodgers during the 2017 trade deadline, Alexy was sent to Texas as part of the Yu Darvish deal. His MLB debut on August 30th against the Colorado Rockies was a testament to his talent, where he struck out four players over five innings. His fastball has been recorded at a staggering 100 MPH. Coupled with his 12-6 curveball and slider, he possesses a formidable arsenal of pitches that often leaves batters struggling.

Jimmy Kerrigan’s journey to the Blue Crabs started in Philadelphia. He kicked off his college baseball career at Temple, later transferring to Virginia Commonwealth for his final years. Despite not being drafted, Kerrigan’s impressive performance in the Frontier League did not go unnoticed. The Minnesota Twins saw potential, eventually signing him. His power at the plate was evident in the Twin’s system. A standout moment was his 19-home-run feat for Triple-A Saint Paul in 2021. The following year, representing the Kane County Cougars, Kerrigan hit 27 home runs and secured a commendable batting average of .304.

The strategic additions to their roster have heightened the anticipation for the Blue Crabs’ upcoming fixtures. Their next challenge will take them to New York. They are set to engage in a midweek clash against the Long Island Ducks. Following that, the weekend promises intense action as the Blue Crabs will be confronting the Staten Island FerryHawks. As they head into this competitive week, the Blue Crabs’ record stands strong. Their 23-15 score in the second half keeps them comfortably in the lead, further amplifying the significance of these acquisitions.

Fans and analysts will closely monitor how these new additions impact the Blue Crabs’ performance on the field. With the end of the season looming, every game, every run, and every decision could make the difference between playoff contention and an early exit. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ recent moves show they are not taking any chances, and the playoffs seem well within their grasp.

Like this: Like Loading...