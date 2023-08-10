PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) announced that drive lane improvement and repair work is set to begin at Hallowing Point Park on Aug. 10 or shortly after that. The project primarily targets the unpaved drive aisle towards the park’s rear.

This repair operation is estimated to span roughly four weeks, although this timeline could vary depending on weather conditions. To ensure continued accessibility for park-goers, the affected area will remain open to vehicular traffic. The approach adopted by the crew ensures only one lane undergoes repair at any given time, minimizing disruptions.

The department urges those driving within Hallowing Point Park to exercise caution and adhere strictly to posted speed limits. A department representative stated, “Motorists are asked to remain patient while we work to improve park infrastructure for all patrons.”

This development aligns with the county’s ongoing efforts to enhance park infrastructure and provide users with a safe and enjoyable environment. Past endeavors have seen similar improvements in various parks across the county, enhancing the overall user experience.

Residents and visitors seeking additional details about this specific project or any other park-related matters can contact the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation directly. The department can be reached at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Alternatively, email queries can be forwarded to parksandrecreation@calvertcountymd.gov.

For real-time updates on this project and other park-related events, closures, or news, the community is encouraged to follow CCPR’s official social media channels. Their Facebook page can be accessed at www.facebook.com/calvertcountyparks, and for those on Instagram, updates are frequently posted under the handle @calvertcountyparksandrec.

This announcement underscores the county’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading its recreational spaces. It is essential to the county’s strategy to foster community engagement and promote healthy outdoor activities. Hallowing Point Park’s improvements are just one of many initiatives aiming to ensure the county’s parks are safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone.

