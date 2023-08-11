MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – As the newly-formed SuperMotocross World Championship makes its mark, Budds Creek Motocross Park gears up for the season’s critical penultimate round on August 19, continuing its legacy of hosting international racing talent.

Following its 50th anniversary, the Pro Motocross Championship enters a fresh chapter in 2023, featuring as the linchpin of the SuperMotocross World Championship. This season’s 11-round summer Pro Motocross will traverse 10 states to bestow two AMA National Champions with the sport’s most eminent title. One such honor is the annual race in Mechanicsville’s iconic Budds Creek Motocross Park, a venue renowned in the American motocross scene. Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park is one of the most dynamic and revered venues in American motocross with a legacy that spans more than three decades. Credit: MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media Thousands of fans, from all over the world, will descend on the small town of Mechanicsville for this annual international showcase of racing talent. Credit: MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media

The venue has been a magnet for the world’s speediest racers for over three decades, offering an international display of the sport’s tenacity. With 30 years under its belt, the Yamaha Budds Creek National is set to host the 33rd race this year.

The SuperMotocross World Championship, comprising 31 races, marries the winter AMA Supercross Championship events – held in grand stadiums from January to May – and the summer Pro Motocross Championship events from late May to August. The culmination of these championships will be the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final in September. The much-anticipated race at Budds Creek will mark the 10th event for the summer Pro Motocross and the 27th for the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Budds Creek’s uniqueness is evident in its track – its bright tan hue, sticky nature providing ample traction, shifting elevations, and off-camber turns, making it one of America’s most challenging motocross tracks. Its position on the season calendar intensifies the race’s excitement as competitors vie for victory. The scenic hills surrounding Budds Creek also offer spectators unparalleled views of the racing action.

Nestled in Southern Maryland, Budds Creek Motocross Park has become a must-visit for race enthusiasts worldwide, underscoring its esteemed reputation in motocross circuits.

The racetrack will witness a blend of stellar talent. U.S. champions like Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and Chase Sexton will compete against global champions such as France’s Dylan Ferrandis and Australia’s Jett Lawrence.

Event Details:

Yamaha Budds Creek National

Round 10: 2023 Pro Motocross Championship

Location: Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Maryland

Date: August 19, 2023

8:00 am: Practice & Qualifying

12:30 pm: Opening Ceremonies

1:00 pm: First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

3:00 pm: Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

Ticket Pricing:

Saturday General Admission: $60 Adults / $30 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Holeshot Club (4 Days): $150 Adults / $75 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Super Ticket (4 Days): $300 Adults / $100 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Pit Pass (9 am – 12 pm): $30 All Ages

