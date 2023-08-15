According to weather authorities, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been enacted for numerous counties across Maryland, including the independent city of Baltimore. The watch, identified as Watch 650, is in effect until 9:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The areas affected include the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester. Additionally, the watch also applies to Baltimore City.

Residents of these areas should prepare for severe weather conditions, including scattered showers and thunderstorms. During the day, the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 88 degrees Fahrenheit. The west wind will circulate at around 9 mph, with a 50% chance of precipitation.

The scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to subside before 8 pm, and the night will remain mostly cloudy with a low temperature of around 66 degrees Fahrenheit. The northwest wind will be around 6 mph, and the chance of precipitation is estimated to decrease to 30%.

Local authorities and weather experts urge residents to exercise caution, stay updated on weather forecasts, and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during potential thunderstorms. This might include securing outdoor objects, seeking shelter if thunderstorms approach, and avoiding travel during adverse weather conditions.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch comes at a time when several regions are experiencing erratic weather patterns, underscoring the importance of preparedness and awareness. People living in or traveling through the affected areas are encouraged to monitor local weather reports and follow guidance from local authorities.

With weather conditions subject to rapid changes, it’s crucial to pay close attention to updates and warnings, especially in regions prone to severe weather. This watch reflects a concerted effort by weather agencies to provide timely and accurate information to help residents plan and protect themselves against potential weather-related risks.

Like this: Like Loading...