HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Edward Stanley Williams, a 54-year-old resident of Huntingtown, was sentenced on August 17 to 4 years of active imprisonment for his involvement in a dogfighting operation. Williams was also ordered to pay $26,693 in restitution to the Calvert County Government along with his prison sentence.

Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee imposed the sentence after Williams entered a guilty plea in May to four counts of felony dogfighting and one count of unlawful firearm possession.

Edward Stanley Williams Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

A joint investigation by the Calvert County Animal Control and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office unveiled Williams’ role in maintaining twelve American Pitbull Terrier-type dogs at his property in Huntingtown. Authorities discovered numerous implements connected to dogfighting, including weighted collars, breeding stands, break sticks, and assorted medications. Several dogs at the location bore injuries and scarring, indicating their use in dog fighting. Investigators also recovered photographs, videotapes, and documents providing evidence of recent and past dogfighting activities.

Upon his release from imprisonment, Williams will be subjected to a 5-year term of probation. During this period, he will be barred from possessing, residing with, or owning any dogs. A probation violation could result in an additional 13 years of incarceration.

This case sheds light on the serious legal consequences of dogfighting, a widely regarded cruel activity. The penalties faced by Williams reflect the gravity with which such offenses are treated in Maryland and the effective collaboration between law enforcement agencies in uncovering and prosecuting those involved.

The collaboration between Calvert County Animal Control and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been vital in this case. Both agencies worked closely to collect the necessary evidence, and their joint efforts led to Williams’s successful prosecution and sentencing.

The restitution amount ordered by Judge Chandlee signifies the financial burden placed on the local government in caring for the abused dogs and pursuing legal action against those responsible. It is intended to cover the cost of rehabilitation and other related expenses.

Dogfighting is a felony offense; those caught participating in or facilitating it can expect serious legal consequences. This case is a stark reminder of the legal and moral obligations of pet owners and the community.

The conviction and sentencing of Williams represent a significant step in the battle against animal cruelty. It serves as a deterrent to others who may be engaged or considering engaging in such activities, thereby contributing to the overall welfare of animals in Calvert County.

Like this: Like Loading...