Budds Creek, MD (8/25/23) — Brandon Long secured his first 2023 Limited Late Model season win in an adrenaline-pumping 20-lap race at Potomac Speedway on Friday. The victory, Long’s second at the venue and his first since 2021 was earned after fending off fierce competition from seasoned drivers Kyle Lear and David Williams.

Long, piloting his MasterSbilt No. 19L, started in the second position but quickly seized the lead in the opening lap. He maintained the lead for all 20 laps, but the win was far from guaranteed. Lear persistently trailed Long throughout the race, with Williams adding his presence to the high-stakes competition with just three laps remaining. Despite the mounting pressure, Long held his ground to clinch the win.

Lear, who finished second, earned the title of 2023 track champion as a consolation for missing the top podium spot. Williams finished in third, followed by Sam Archer and Kenny Moreland to round out the top five.

In other races, Delaware’s Ben Scott, who started from pole position, won his first 20-lap RUSH Late Model race at Potomac. Scott’s win was shadowed by Ed Pope Jr.’s second consecutive runner-up finish, earning him the 2023 division championship. The race ended with Jeremy Pilkerton, Dale Hollidge, and Scooter Tippett trailing behind.

Wyatt Hanson claimed his fourth win of the season in the 20-lap Street Stock main event and was also crowned the 2023 division champion. In the 15-lap Hobby Stock category, Mason Hanson notched his second win of the season. High school junior Jayden Hatcher bagged his fifth win in the 15-lap Strictly Stock race and his first career Potomac track championship. Kelly Crouse finished the eventful day by earning his third win in the 15-lap U Cars competition.

Race Results:

Limited Late Models (20 laps):

Brandon Long, Kyle Lear, David Williams, Sam Archer, Kenny Moreland, DJ Garrett, Austin Lathroum, Wayne Bryant

RUSH Late Models (20 laps):

Ben Scott, Ed Pope Jr, Jeremy Pilkerton, Dale Hollidge, Scooter Tippett, Megan Mann DNS-Jarrett Edwards

Street Stocks (20 laps):

Wyatt Hanson, Matt Tarbox, Mason Hanson, Stevie Gingery, PJ Hatcher, Jason Penn, Steve Hilgenburg, Gerald Shannon, Ben Pirner, Johnny Burch, Raymond Reed, John Cobb DNS-Jonny Oliver

Hobby Stocks (15 laps):

Mason Hanson, Owen Lacey, Colin Long, Kyle Randall, Watson Gordon, Billy Crouse, Justin Hatcher, Austin Lathroum, Richie Gibson, Bradley Shannon, Eric Hanson, Mikey Latham

Strictly Stocks (15 laps):

Jayden Hatcher, Billy Tucker, Nabil Guffey, Greg Mattingly, John Hardesty, Shawn Howsare, Johnny Hardesty, Patrick Kelly, Ricky Sexton, Brian Johnson DNS-Sarah Culver

U Cars (15 laps):

Kelly Crouse, Travis Dye, Richard Inscoe, Trevor Hammett, Keith Brown, Earl Whitehouse IV, Faith Lacey, Mackenzie Smith, Brandon Crenshaw, John Burch, Austin Crouse, Brooke Bowles, Rebecca Stone, Joey Suite, Larry Lamb, George Burch

Like this: Like Loading...