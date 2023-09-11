Prince Frederick, MD — Calvert Health System (CHS) has tapped Christian Sorochty, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, as its new Vice President for Human Resources. Sorochty comes with an impressive background of 17 years in human resources leadership across regional and national organizations.

Prior to joining CHS, Sorochty served as the vice president for a regional health system, where he managed human resources for three hospitals, multiple ambulatory sites, and a workforce of 6,800. During his tenure, he implemented crucial restructuring efforts in recruiting and developed strategies for clinical staff retention. His efforts were instrumental in the opening of a new 16-bed behavioral health hospital and a cardiac program, even amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

Upon his appointment, Sorochty expressed enthusiasm for joining the community-focused CalvertHealth. “I enjoy the sense of community CalvertHealth embodies as a community hospital. I am aligned with the CEO’s philosophy on how to take care of the workforce as well as the community. I believe I can make a real difference here. I know my input will put us in a better place moving forward,” he said.

In his new role at CHS, Sorochty will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Human Resources department. His responsibilities will include HR strategic direction, organizational development and training, and employee relations for the entire health system. This covers CalvertHealth Medical Center and its subsidiaries.

Sorochty holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Human Resources Management. He has also earned the title of Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resources Management, a testament to the comprehensive knowledge he has gained throughout his career.

CalvertHealth President and CEO Jeremy Bradford welcomed Sorochty to the team. “We are very fortunate that Chris is joining the team,” said Bradford. “Our greatest resource is our nearly 1,200 employees who deliver the best care possible for our patients. His experience, as well as his commitment to workplace satisfaction and hands-on leadership style, will be a tremendous asset to the organization.”

Residing in Annapolis with his wife Amy, Sorochty is a man of varied interests outside of his professional sphere. He loves to travel and cook, and is an enthusiastic golfer. Originally from Buffalo, he is also an ardent supporter of the Bills and the Sabers.

Christian Sorochty’s appointment comes at a crucial time when Calvert Health System seeks to strengthen its workforce and continue delivering high-quality healthcare services to the community it serves.

