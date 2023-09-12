LEXINGTON PARK, Md., September 9, 2023 – The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (PRNAM) donated more than 1,000 school supplies to George Washington Carver Elementary School on the morning of August 30. The generous contribution followed a summer-long supply drive to support local educational initiatives.

Tara Strickland of Avian, a local company, won a swag bag from the museum’s Aviation Gift Shop as part of a raffle to incentivize donations. Supplies were collected from museum staff, volunteers, board members, visitors, and corporate sponsors, including J.F. Taylor and Avian. The gifts comprised pencils, crayons, dry-erase markers, backpacks, and other essential school items.

The staff and teachers at Carver Elementary expressed enthusiasm upon receiving the sizable donation. The school plans to redistribute any remaining or unused items to other schools in need as a way to “pay it forward.”

The donation drive began at the outset of the summer season as part of the museum’s broader mission to engage and give back to the surrounding community. Over the months, an impressive range of items was collected, easing the back-to-school burden for many families and bolstering the resources available to educators at Carver Elementary.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is a critical link between the U.S. Navy’s missions at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the local community influenced by those missions. Located in an advantageous position, the museum has a unique focus on aviation’s research, development, test, and evaluation aspects. It also showcases experimental concepts that never advanced to the Fleet level.

PRNAM houses an extensive collection of artifacts, simulators, films, and books that explore the history of Naval Aviation. It boasts 26 one-of-a-kind aircraft and provides an enriching educational experience to its visitors. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For those interested in learning more about the museum or its initiatives, additional information can be accessed on its website at www.paxmuseum.org.

The donation drive exemplifies how community institutions can play a pivotal role in supporting local educational facilities. As schools often face budgetary constraints, especially for supplies, such actions help alleviate financial pressures and ensure that students have the necessary tools to succeed academically.

The move by PRNAM to donate such a significant amount of supplies also highlights the importance of community involvement in education, reinforcing the notion that it truly takes a village to raise a child.

Like this: Like Loading...