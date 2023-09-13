ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Volleyball star Jamie Llewellyn has clinched her third successive Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete-of-the-Week Award, sponsored by Northrop Grumman. Llewellyn earned the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) at last week’s UCSD Invitational, leading the Naval Academy to decisive wins against Denver, UC San Diego, and San Diego State.

The star player displayed an impressive performance during the matches, showcasing statistics that led her team in multiple categories. Llewellyn averaged 3.89 kills per set, the highest on the team. She also ranked third in digs with 1.89 per set, and second in blocks with 0.78 per set. Adding to her remarkable performance, she managed to serve eight aces, another team high.

Specifically, Llewellyn contributed 13 kills and a .375 hitting percentage against Denver, along with three blocks and two aces. In the match against UC San Diego, she posted 12 kills and a .400 hitting percentage, accompanied by three aces and two blocks. Against San Diego State, she secured 10 kills, three aces, and two blocks.

The Naval Academy volleyball team, buoyed by Llewellyn’s standout performances, has racked up seven consecutive wins and now holds an 8-1 record. The team is set to play their Patriot League opener against Loyola this Friday at 7 p.m., a match that can be viewed on ESPN+.

Llewellyn’s recent accolades contribute to a winning streak for the Naval Academy and affirm her as one of the premier athletes in college volleyball. Her consistently high-performance levels in kills, digs, blocks, and aces make her a formidable player and a key contributor to her team’s success.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete-of-the-Week Award is a prestigious honor presented weekly and sponsored by Northrop Grumman. The award recognizes outstanding athletes from the Naval Academy who excel in their respective sports, taking into account their statistics and their contribution to the team’s overall success.

As the Naval Academy prepares for its Patriot League opener, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Jamie Llewellyn to see if she can maintain her impressive form and lead her team to further victories. With an 8-1 record, the team is already off to a promising start, and the upcoming match against Loyola is expected to be a competitive showdown.

The 7 p.m. match against Loyola is highly anticipated and will be available for viewing on ESPN+. Fans and sports analysts alike eagerly await to see if the Naval Academy, under Llewellyn’s leadership, can extend their winning streak and make a strong showing in the Patriot League this season.

