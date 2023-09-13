St. Mary’s County, MD – Longtime St. Mary’s County attorney Sue Ann Armitage, has officially declared her candidacy for the position of Circuit Court Judge in St. Mary’s County. She is set to appear on the ballot in the non-partisan primary election scheduled for May 14, 2024.

“I am excited to seek the opportunity to serve the community in a new way,” said Armitage. “St. Mary’s County is my home, and that means I understand what our community needs from its court system.”

Armitage has practiced law in the region for over 30 years. She is a seasoned courtroom advocate who has primarily concentrated her practice on Southern Maryland. About 70% of the cases filed in the Circuit Court are family law cases, and Armitage was previously named to the Power List of Maryland Family Law Attorneys.

Residing in Drayden, Armitage is a native of St. Mary’s County. She was Chair of the Judicial Nominating Commission from 2007 to 2015, where she played a critical role in selecting judges to serve in Southern Maryland. Additionally, she has been recognized as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record.

Her community involvement extends beyond her legal practice. Armitage has served on the Board of Directors for multiple organizations, including the St. Mary’s County Bar Association, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, and Bay Montessori School.

Beyond her advocacy in the courtroom, Armitage has taught Business Law classes at St. Mary’s College and is a certified mediator. She has also received recognition from the Maryland Bar Association for her pro bono service, which includes offering free powers of attorney and wills to active-duty service members.

The upcoming election for the Circuit Court Judge is non-partisan, meaning that candidates will appear on both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots in May 2024. This ensures that voters from all affiliations can vote for their preferred candidate without partisan limitations.

Sue Ann Armitage’s announcement adds another layer of competition to the upcoming judicial elections. Her deep roots in the community and extensive legal experience make her a notable candidate in the race. As the May 2024 primary election approaches, residents of St. Mary’s County will have important decisions to make regarding the future leadership of their court system. With Armitage officially in the running, voters will have an experienced and community-focused option to consider.

