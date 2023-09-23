ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) encourages young artists to participate in the 18th annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. The contest is aimed at students in grades K-8, with the submission deadline falling on Conflict Resolution Day, October 19, 2023.

Designed to coincide with National Conflict Resolution Month in October, the contest invites students to craft bookmarks that focus on resolving or averting conflicts. Subjects may range from peer mediation and apologizing to inclusion and alternatives to violence. The initiative allows students, parents, and educators to engage in dialogues about peaceful conflict resolution.

Student art on display at the Maryland Judicial Center. Credit: Maryland Judiciary

“The annual Conflict Resolution Day bookmark contest has fostered discussions and learning opportunities about conflict resolution among thousands of Maryland students, their peers, and teachers over the years,” said Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader.

Winners will be celebrated at an awards ceremony slated for Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Administrative Office of the Courts, Maryland Judicial Center in Annapolis, Maryland. Entries will be evaluated based on their artistic merit and the efficacy of their conflict resolution or prevention message. Original creative expressions are encouraged.

The contest will provide prizes for three age groups: grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Cash prizes are offered in each category: $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third. Winning bookmarks will not only be printed but will also be disseminated across Maryland to foster greater understanding and practices of conflict resolution. The winners will receive printed copies of their entries.

Download this template: 2023 Bookmark Template (.docx).

This competition serves as a platform for teachers and parents to discuss peace-building methods and attitudes with students, thus nurturing a culture that values conflict resolution skills from a young age. The conversation extends beyond the classroom, including into the community and family settings, due to the interactive and educational nature of the contest.

For those interested in entering or learning more about the contest, including bookmark templates, entry guidelines, and submission details, additional resources are available on the MACRO’s bookmark contest webpage at mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday2023.

Educators are also invited to watch a video on the contest’s webpage that details how the competition can serve as an effective teaching tool for discussing conflict resolution in an educational setting.

The Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest is part of Maryland’s commitment to fostering a community atmosphere where peaceful methods of dealing with disputes are preferred and encouraged. By inviting the younger generation to participate in this important conversation, the state is taking steps to ensure a more peaceful future for all its residents.

