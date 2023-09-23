UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The U.S. Navy women’s golf team concluded their participation in the Nittany Lion Invitational on Sunday, securing ninth place among 10 competing teams. Hosted by Penn State University, the two-day event saw the Midshipmen facing challenges on the par-72, 6,402-yard Penn State Blue Course.

The Navy women’s team shot a first-round score of 301, followed by 308 in the second round on Saturday. The final round on Sunday concluded with a score of 316, resulting in an overall tournament score of 61-over par 925. This put them 10 strokes behind Eastern Kentucky, who finished in eighth place.

Boston College emerged victorious in the team category with a 13-over par score of 877. James Madison University followed closely, clinching the runner-up position with an 18-over par 882. In the individual category, Madison Smithco of Youngstown State University stood out with a 6-under par 210 after opening the tournament with a 5-under par 67. She edged out Richmond’s Hannah Lydic, who finished with a 4-under par 212.

Senior captain Mara Hirtle led the Navy women’s team, opening with an even-par 72 in the first round. Hirtle followed up with rounds of 77 on both Saturday and Sunday, ending the weekend with a 10-over par 226. Freshman Keira Howard matched Hirtle’s 10-over par 226, clocking in rounds of 78, 74, and 74. Both Hirtle and Howard finished in a seven-way tie for 18th place.

Further down the leaderboard for Navy was senior Stephanie Lee, who ended the tournament tied for 44th place with a 21-over par 237, thanks to her rounds of 76, 79, and 82. Sophomore Sue Lee finished at 50th place with a 25-over par 241, her rounds consisting of scores of 75, 78, and 88.

Junior Bridget Hoang completed the Navy lineup, finishing in 53rd place. Hoang scored a 30-over par 246, with rounds of 83, 80, and 83.

With the Nittany Lion Invitational wrapped up, the Navy women’s golf team will turn their focus towards their next tournament. They are set to host the Navy Fall Invitational on September 30 and October 1 at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club.

