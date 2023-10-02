Knowledge boxing gym opened its doors to Leonardtown resident, Jamie Fink just before the pandemic began and ‘Finky’ or ‘Peppermint Patty’ as they call her has become one of the most determined boxers to enter its doors, according to gym owner, Daryl Hinmon.

Fink, a United Stated Navy Veteran said she first started training because she was grieving over the death of her husband and her son had been building his skills at the boxing gym as well.

“It’s family here,” Fink stated. “I know that they have my back; their support has meant everything to me.”

Fink, who is employed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, said she’s in the gym five days a week and has bought in to coach John Richardson’s nutrition advice and has worked hard to be where she is now. She made the decision to become a competitive boxer in Feb. of 2022.

“I couldn’t have done this without everyone’s support here, including my family and my son, Dakota. My coaches invest so much time in us, away from their own families and that means so much.”

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Fink won the Atlantic City New Jersey Masters Championships hosted by the Gunn Boxing fight Club, at the age of 49, her first time ever boxing as an amateur. Fink, who weighed in at 122.6 lbs defeated Glynis Reeves unanimously, giving Reeves the standing eight count twice. Reeves was undefeated before coming up against Fink.

Fink prides herself on her knowledge of boxing because of her coaches and the team around her that she spars with.

“I was taller than Reeves, and had a longer reach,” Fink said. “I was nervous and had some anxiety, but I trust my coaches. When they say I’m ready; I’m ready. With boxing there is a lot going on. You have to use your head. You have to watch everything that’s going on.

“After coach John and I warmed up a bit, had some laughs to get loose, he said, ‘you’re next’ and he put my gloves on. I went in there and did my job. Confidence is something I’ve definitely gotten from this place [KBC]. My sister, Chris has even told me that she can see the change; she sees that I’m more confident for sure.”

Fink, who still hasn’t watched the fight back for herself said it feels like a blur but she said after the first standing eight count to Reeves, it built more confidence. I would never take away from any of these women that get into the ring. She was a tough opponent, she was. I’m sure she worked just as hard as I did. It’s never easy to take a body shot for sure. I sure didn’t get here by myself. I have outstanding coaches. They’re amazing people. They take from their families to give to this family here.”

Richardson said Fink had to dominate to win that fight just because of the fact that Reeves was fighting in her own back yard.

“She didn’t seem nervous, she was locked and once she started warming up, she was hitting the pads really nice and crisp and sharp,” Richardson said. “It looked like she was here at home. I attribute that to her having the trust in coach Daryl and I, knowing that we have her back. She had the support of us and her teammate, [Tay] ‘Hot Chocolate’ and her whole family was there. For me to see where she came from; she’s been training a long time now. I remember her just learning how to box.

At 49 years old, she displays a level of determination and commitment that defies conventional notion. She pays attention to detail and she’s willing to push.”

Richardson is impressed with Fink’s physicality to run just as fast as her younger peers.

“She’s disciplined in getting her weight down to 120-some pounds. It’s remarkable. She’s don’t have to do it. She has a son, a good job and what I see from her is dedication and now she’s a champion in the master’s class and no one can take that away from her.

“She fought a young lady that had way more experience than her, she was undefeated. Experience means a lot in boxing. She was able to get past those things. She got a unanimous decision in this fight. She was in shape and ready. She just let her hands go. I know that young lady will never forget her [Fink].”

Richardson stated that he and coach Daryl [Hinmon] don’t always see fighters use the highest level of skill possible while in the ring.

“She used anywhere from 90-95 percent of her skillset during this fight,” Richardson added. “She did not have stage fright. I’m thankful that she allowed me to be a part of this experience with her. Her family was there and it was a bit of a family reunion. She’s a champion for life. She’s a very special person.

“If she continues to lace up her gloves and step into the ring, Jamie Fink can remain a symbol of tenacity. Her legacy will undoubtedly inspire others to pursue their dreams.”

Fink, who first started training because of her grief over losing her husband, also a United States Navy Veteran said she has no desire at this time to become a professional contender.

“My main priority is my son, who plans to go into the Marines, and I’d like to do some traveling.”

Stay tuned because both Hinmon and Richardson just may have Fink in the ring again soon.

Knowledge Boxing Center will take its team over to The Rex in Leonardtown on October 7 for Southern Maryland SMOKE 7, hosted by South Atlantic Association and USA Boxing. Doors open at 2:00 p.m.

Southern Maryland SMOKE 6 headliner Kahleel Stone won his matchup on August 5, defeating Eddie Baah (Alexandria Boxing) in a rematch. He will also be battling it out on this card.

The Rex is the perfect setting for boxing with theatre seating, ringside and tabletop seating with food service. Alcohol will be served. Please be respectful of other spectators around you as you consume. If you spill, please make the attempt to clean it up. If you need tickets, please visit www.knowledgeboxingcenter.com

