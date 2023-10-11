An extraordinary movement of American Flamingos, typically not seen in Maryland, has sparked fascination among residents and wildlife enthusiasts in recent weeks. Although the state seemed likely to miss the opportunity to document this remarkable phenomenon, a sighting was confirmed on September 30th at the Patuxent Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. This report is set to become Maryland’s second record of American Flamingo, with the first recorded in 1972. The unexpected appearance of these flamingos underscores the changing landscape of Maryland’s wildlife.

The increased sightings of various species of animals, including fish and birds, in Maryland waters are primarily attributed to climate change. While these newcomers can enhance biodiversity and excite locals and fishermen, scientists caution that they also serve as a warning sign of an evolving ecosystem.

Gwen Brewer, a science program manager with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service, emphasizes that these shifts in animal distribution indicate broader changes. She noted, “It’s a sign that things are changing enough to cause shifts in distribution. Some species are going to be threatened by those changes.”

A painted bunting eats a pokeberry in Maryland. Photo by Sherri Powers. Bobby Graves poses with the state record Florida pompano. Photo courtesy Bobby Graves, used with permission. White ibises have started to nest at Martin National Wildlife Refuge.

In recent years, Maryland waters have seen a surge in fish species associated with warm water, including the Florida pompano, Atlantic cutlassfish, cobia, red drum, sheepshead, spotted sea trout, and pompano dolphinfish. Common species like the black sea bass and summer flounder also move northward. These changes reflect a warming climate and, according to Erik Zlokovitz, DNR’s recreational fisheries coordinator, “absolutely no question” that “things are changing” for fish in Maryland waters.

Furthermore, the increased warming of Maryland’s waters can adversely affect native fish populations. Warmer water holds less oxygen, which restricts the viable areas for species like striped bass, leading to their decline in the Chesapeake Bay since 2019.

Air temperature in the state has risen by 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the beginning of the 20th century, and most monitoring stations around the Chesapeake Bay record temperature increases from 1 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the mid-1980s. Tom Parham, director of DNR’s Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment, highlights that these warmer and recurring temperature periods are consistent with the impacts of climate change.

Not only is Maryland’s aquatic ecosystem affected by rising temperatures, but its streams and rivers have experienced temperature increases greater than those observed in the air and tidal waters. These changes result from various factors, including climate change, loss of tree canopy, and larger impervious surfaces that heat and increase stormwater runoff.

As for terrestrial wildlife, climate change has prompted changes in the behavior and habits of certain species. Birds that previously didn’t breed in the state, like white ibises and breeding anhingas, have started nesting in Maryland. Meanwhile, other birds, such as the Mississippi kite, a small insect-eating hawk, have expanded their nesting locations in three Maryland counties.

Sea-level rise, partially caused by climate change, has led to habitat loss for breeding birds like black skimmers. The influx of mosquitoes in hotter temperatures has brought diseases like West Nile virus, contributing to the decline of the ruffed grouse. Additionally, climate change may exacerbate the spread of avian flu, posing a global threat to birds.

While addressing global temperature increases at the state level can be challenging, scientists emphasize the importance of mitigation and adaptation efforts to create better conditions for native species as the ecosystem evolves. Maryland is taking steps by planting more than five million trees to provide a cooling canopy for habitats, sequester carbon, and protect streams. The state’s Environmental Review Program assesses land use and development projects to minimize their environmental and wildlife impact, while the Chesapeake & Coastal Service is working on habitat restoration projects like living shorelines.

Gwen Brewer of the Wildlife and Heritage Service underscores that addressing other threats to wildlife is crucial. “We can usually do something about the other threats that are facing those species,” she said. “That’s something we can focus on rather than throwing up our hands and saying, ‘Well, we can’t do anything because it’s climate change.’ We try to make the situation as good as it can be for the species that are there while they are trying to persist in the face of changing conditions.”

As Maryland’s ecosystem adapts to a changing climate, efforts to protect and support its native wildlife become increasingly vital. The unique sightings and unusual species appearing in the region serve as both a reminder and a call to action in the face of climate change.

