WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled its 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines, offering customers valuable information to ensure their packages, letters, and cards reach their destinations in time for the festive season. These guidelines encompass domestic, international, and military shipping destinations, guaranteeing timely deliveries by December 25th.

Notably, the Postal Service has declared that it will not impose peak or demand surcharges this holiday season, providing customers with pricing predictability and transparency. USPS maintains its commitment to straightforward pricing throughout the year, without additional fees for residential area delivery, Saturday delivery, fuel surcharges, or volume minimums. This reaffirms USPS as the most cost-effective choice for holiday mailing and shipping.

Here are the 2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines:

Within the Lower 48 States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii):

USPS Ground Advantage — December 16 First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — December 16 Priority Mail — December 18 Priority Mail Express — December 20

For Alaska:

USPS Ground Advantage — December 16 First-Class Mail — December 16 Priority Mail — December 18 Priority Mail Express — December 20

For Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage — December 16 First-Class Mail — December 16 Priority Mail — December 16 Priority Mail Express — December 20

For Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO):

USPS Ground Advantage — November 6 First-Class Mail — December 9 Priority Mail — December 9 Priority Mail Express Military Service — December 15*

*Note: Priority Mail Express Military Service is not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP codes starting with 093.

International Mail: Shipping deadlines for international mail may vary by destination. Customers are advised to refer to International Mail and Shipping Services for specific details. USPS remains a secure and reliable option for international shipping, catering to over 180 countries’ mail shipping needs.

This year, a new addition to USPS services is USPS Ground Advantage, a reliable, cost-effective option for shipping packages with guaranteed delivery within 2-5 business days, depending on distance.

In addition to its widespread retail locations, USPS customers can simplify their shipping process by purchasing shipping labels, ordering Priority Mail packaging, and scheduling free carrier pickups through the USPS shipping platform Click-N-Ship. Customers using this platform will gain access to Commercial Shipping Rates applicable to all domestic package labels, streamlining the shipping experience.

With its extensive reach, the USPS stands prepared for the peak shipping season, serving 165 million addresses nationwide, covering every state, city, and town. Residents of the United States and its territories can easily access postal products and services.

Furthermore, USPS offers customers the unique benefit of shipping packages to military and diplomatic addresses at domestic prices, even when sending mail overseas. Notably, the Postal Service is the sole delivery service that caters to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses, reinforcing its commitment to serving every corner of the nation and its service members worldwide.

