Charles County, MD – In a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the double homicide at Jimmie’s Paddock on September 29, detectives have charged a second suspect in connection with the case. Dominique Alonza Stewart, a 54-year-old resident of District Heights, MD, is now facing many charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related offenses.

Stewart’s involvement in the tragic incident unfolded when he was found in the company of the primary suspect, James Coffen, on that fateful day. Both men were at Jimmie’s Paddock when gunfire erupted in the establishment’s parking lot. Notably, Stewart, too, discharged rounds from a handgun during the altercation.

James Coffen was promptly apprehended on the day of the shooting. However, Stewart managed to elude authorities ultimately located in Virginia temporarily. Following his extradition to Charles County, he finds himself at the center of a complex legal battle.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to provide any information about this case. Detective Weaver, who leads the investigation, can be reached at 301-609-6571. Additionally, individuals with tips or leads are encouraged to use the online platform at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or the P3Intel mobile app.

This latest development reinforces the commitment of law enforcement to unraveling the truth behind the double homicide, which sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

Extradition and Charges

The arrest and extradition of Dominique Alonza Stewart signify the determination of law enforcement to hold all responsible parties accountable for their actions. Stewart, initially located in Virginia, has been brought back to Charles County to face serious charges, including first-degree murder and second-degree murder. These charges underline the severity of the incident and the authorities’ commitment to ensuring justice is served.

Collaboration with the Community

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of working closely with the community in cases of this magnitude. The agency has provided multiple channels for individuals to share information and tips about the double homicide. These include the official www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com website and the P3Intel mobile app. By making these avenues available, authorities aim to facilitate a collaborative effort that may lead to further breakthroughs in the investigation.

A Community in Shock

The double homicide at Jimmie’s Paddock sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents grappling with the tragic loss of two lives. The arrest of a second suspect highlights the commitment to finding answers and achieving closure for the victim’s families and the community.

As the investigation progresses, residents and concerned individuals are encouraged to stay engaged and provide any information they may have. The search for truth and justice continues in this somber chapter of Charles County’s history.

