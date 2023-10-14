The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) have officially announced the opening of the application window for their Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The application period will commence at 8 a.m. on October 23, 2023. It will run until 3 p.m. on November 14, 2023, allowing students to explore a wide range of educational and career possibilities.

All eighth-grade students in the Charles County Public Schools district are encouraged to apply for CTE programs. Additionally, high school sophomores can apply for specific CTE programs to further their education and career prospects. To assist students in making informed decisions, CTE staff will visit middle and high schools until October 18, 2023, to discuss program options with eighth and tenth graders.

To facilitate engagement, the CCPS will host virtual and in-person information nights. A virtual meeting for Spanish-speaking families with eighth graders and sophomores will be held on October 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. Parents of high school sophomores interested in applying for a specific CTE program can join a virtual meeting on October 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. These meetings are essential for parents and students to understand the application process comprehensively.

Furthermore, an open house event at North Point High School on October 19, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will offer eighth graders and their parents a closer look at the CTE programs and pathways available within the school system. Staff from the CASE: Natural Resources and Agricultural, the dance pathway, and the new theatre pathway will also attend the event to discuss programs housed at Maurice J. McDonough High School.

The Robert D. Stethem Educational Center will host a “Spotlight on CTE” event on November 2, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This event is designed explicitly for current sophomores and their families. The Stethem Educational Center is the base for several CTE programs, enabling CCPS high school students to embark on these programs starting in their junior year.

The programs available at Stethem for sophomores cover a broad spectrum of career opportunities, including barbering, pharmacy technician, physical rehabilitation, automotive technology, HVAC, and interactive media. Students enrolled in the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute program will attend specific classes at the Southern Maryland Regional Training Center in La Plata.

Eighth-grade students aiming for acceptance at North Point can explore CTE programs such as certificated nursing assistant, automotive technology, child development professionals, biotechnology, CISCO networking academy, collision repair, construction, design and management, culinary arts, cyber security, drafting and design, electrical construction, engineering, graphic communications, and welding.

Maurice J. McDonough High School also houses CTE programs, including CASE: Natural Resources and Agriculture, the dance program, and the new theatre program.

Each high school in the CCPS district offers CTE pathways for students who do not require an application. These pathways include programs in business management, computer science, JROTC, Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Biomedical Science, PLTW Engineering (note that North Point does not offer the two PLTW programs), ProStart food and beverage management, and the Teacher Academy of Maryland (TAM). Eighth-grade students are encouraged to consult with their school counselors during the course selection process to explore the programs available at the high school they will attend in the ninth grade.

To access more information about the CTE programs and the application process, interested students and parents can visit the department’s webpage at www.ccboe.com. The application window will open at 8 a.m. on October 23, 2023, on the CCPS website, offering a gateway to exciting educational and career opportunities for Charles County students.

