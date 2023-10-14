WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a closely contested midweek matchup, the Navy women’s soccer team found themselves on the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline against the American Eagles. The game remained tied until the 82nd minute when American Brooke Steel struck the decisive blow, securing three vital points in the Patriot League standings for the Eagles.

The match at Reeves Field in Washington, D.C., witnessed both teams fiercely competing for supremacy throughout the first half. Notably, Navy’s goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher demonstrated her skills early in the game by thwarting a header attempt by Bella Vozar, denying the host Eagles’ first shot on goal.

Navy’s offensive endeavors were not in vain, as Kassidy Borden set up Alexa Riddle, who unleashed a low line drive shot from outside the 18-yard box. Julia Kato, the American goalkeeper, reacted quickly and made a crucial save.

The first half continued to be a see-saw battle, with Tatum Kelly’s timely intervention denying Morissa Lambert’s shot, keeping the game goalless. Jordan Townsend’s well-placed pass to Kat Healey was another promising Navy move, but Kato’s interception prevented a potential breakthrough.

Entering the second half with the scoreboard locked at 0-0, Navy upped the ante in the attacking third but struggled to create clear-cut chances. American’s Phoebe Merrigan tested Gallagher with a free kick, but the Navy keeper managed to secure the ball.

Navy’s relentless offensive pressure continued, with Emma Romano and Jenna Daunt nearly breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute. However, American’s resolute defense kept the Mids at bay.

Despite Navy’s spirited efforts, American’s goalkeeper Kato held firm against Healey’s long-range shot, denying her the opportunity to put her team in the lead. With only two shots recorded in the next 15 minutes, American’s offense also struggled to find the back of the net.

The game’s decisive moment arrived in the 82nd minute when American capitalized on a defensive stand, as Eliza Fisher set up Brooke Steel, who slotted home the game-winning goal.

Trailing 1-0 with less than eight minutes remaining, Navy made a final push to level the score. In the 87th minute, a well-orchestrated play involving Kassidy Borden, Mimi Abusham, Rylee Rives, and Amanda Graziano nearly resulted in an equalizer, but American’s defense blocked Graziano’s shot.

Despite a valiant effort by the Mids, American held on to secure the victory. The final shot count favored American, out-shooting Navy 12-7, and a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal. However, Navy’s relentless pressure earned them a 7-3 edge in corner kicks.

Navy now shifts its focus to the highly anticipated 2023 Army-Navy Star Game, scheduled for this Saturday night at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis. This contest promises to be another thrilling encounter in the storied rivalry between the Mids and the Black Knights.

