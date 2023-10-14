LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy at its new location, 46961 Bradley Blvd in Lexington Park. This new venue, formerly known as the Willows Recreation Center, was acquired by the St. Mary’s County Government in May of 2023.

To celebrate this exciting development, the community is invited to attend the Grand Opening event scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will feature remarks from officials and a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony. Additionally, those interested can take guided tours of the recently renovated facility between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. However, it’s worth noting that tours post-event may be limited due to scheduled programming.

Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office

Arthur Shepherd, the Director of Recreation & Parks, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded facility, stating, “The Department looks forward to offering competitive and recreational gymnastics in this modernized facility. Leisure classes, pickleball, and events will also have space at the new St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy location.”

For inquiries about the event, interested parties can reach out to pio@stmaryscountymd.gov.

For those seeking additional information about the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, including programs and registration details, please visit the official website at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics or contact the academy directly at (301) 862-1462.

The acquisition and renovation of the Bradley Blvd location mark a significant development for the St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks. With a commitment to providing enhanced recreational opportunities for residents, this move represents an investment in the well-being and leisure activities of the community.

The Grand Opening event is a momentous occasion for the Lexington Park area and gymnastics enthusiasts. It’s an opportunity for the community to witness the Department of Recreation & Parks’ dedication to expanding the availability of quality gymnastics programs and other recreational activities.

The new location, 46961 Bradley Blvd, promises to provide a modern and spacious environment for gymnastics training and events, creating an appealing and comfortable setting for both competitive athletes and recreational participants. With the acquisition of the facility, the Department has also opened up the possibility for various leisure classes, pickleball, and community events to take place, ensuring that the space serves the broader recreational needs of St. Mary’s County residents.

The Department of Recreation & Parks’ decision to renovate and repurpose the former Willows Recreation Center into the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy demonstrates their commitment to promoting physical fitness, skill development, and community engagement. The Grand Opening event on October 24th will be a moment of celebration and marks the beginning of a new chapter for gymnastics and recreation in St. Mary’s County.

For those eager to learn more about the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy or who wish to participate in the Grand Opening event, further information and contact details can be found on the official St. Mary’s County Government website or by contacting the academy directly. This exciting development underscores the county’s dedication to enhancing recreational opportunities for all residents and demonstrates its commitment to fostering a healthy and active community.

