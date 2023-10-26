PIKESVILLE, MD — Maryland State Police are urging citizens to responsibly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs as part of the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). On Saturday, October 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., people can drop off unused prescription medications at any of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks across the state.

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative is a crucial nationwide effort to tackle the issue of unused and potentially dangerous prescription drugs. During the most recent take-back event held in April, the DEA collected a staggering 11,750 pounds of unwanted medications across more than 100 sites in Maryland, with the collaboration of 31 law enforcement agencies. The U.S. Department of Justice reported these statistics.

Maryland State Police played a significant role in this effort, contributing to the safe disposal of over 1,100 pounds of prescription drugs. The breakdown of their contributions per barracks included:

Frederick Barrack: 207 pounds

Leonardtown Barrack: 128 pounds

Rockville Barrack: 112 pounds

Golden Ring Barrack: 98 pounds

North East Barrack: 78 pounds

College Park Barrack: 70 pounds

The primary objective of National Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means for the public to dispose of prescription drugs that are no longer needed while simultaneously educating citizens about the risks of medication misuse. Further to this goal, all Maryland State Police barracks maintain secure drug collection boxes accessible 24/7. People are encouraged to utilize these secure drop-off points anytime, without questions.

Since 2014, the Maryland State Police have successfully removed over 27,000 pounds of prescription drugs by participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative. This concerted effort is part of the state’s broader strategy to combat opioid addiction. The agency is actively involved as a partner in the Opioid Operational Command Center, which fosters collaboration among state and local public health and safety entities to address the alarming heroin and opioid crisis that has plagued communities in Maryland. The state’s “Before It’s Too Late” campaign is pivotal in raising awareness of this epidemic and its profound impact on communities across Maryland.

This year’s National Drug Take Back Day is a crucial opportunity for Maryland residents to contribute to safely disposing of unused medications and play a role in combatting the opioid crisis. By participating in this initiative, citizens can help reduce the risk of medication misuse and keep their communities safe. The Maryland State Police, various law enforcement agencies, and the DEA are committed to making this event a success in the ongoing battle against opioid addiction and its devastating effects on the state’s communities.

