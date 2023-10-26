Silas M. Moore, a 37-year-old resident of Washington, DC, has been sentenced to 40 years, with 15 years of active incarceration, for his involvement in the brazen May 2023 robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk. Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee delivered the verdict.

Silas Moore Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The sentencing came after Moore entered a guilty plea in the Circuit Court for Calvert County. Moore’s charges included armed robbery, use of a handgun in committing a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a regulated firearm.

On May 1, 2023, an alarming incident unfolded at the M&T Bank in Dunkirk, sending shockwaves through the community. Silas M. Moore, the individual responsible, entered the bank branch armed with a note demanding money and displaying a handgun. Moore managed to escape the scene with $1,000. Law enforcement responded swiftly, initiating a pursuit of the getaway vehicle, leading to a high-speed chase through the streets.

Ultimately, Moore and three alleged accomplices were apprehended, and crucial evidence, including the stolen money and the weapon used in the crime, was seized.

As per the sentence imposed, Silas M. Moore will face 15 years of active incarceration and will serve a minimum of 1/2 of his 40-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole, due to the violent nature of the crime.

Moore will be subject to five years of supervised probation upon his release, ensuring close monitoring and rehabilitation.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte prosecuted the case, striving to bring justice to the Dunkirk community traumatized by this heinous act.

The sentencing of Silas M. Moore serves as a testament to the commitment of the Calvert County legal system to uphold justice and ensure that those who engage in criminal activities face the consequences of their actions. The safety and security of the community are paramount, and this verdict underscores that commitment.

This case not only highlights the effective response of law enforcement in swiftly apprehending the culprits but also serves as a reminder of the severe penalties individuals can face for committing violent crimes, such as armed robbery. The trial’s outcome brings a sense of closure and relief to the community of Dunkirk, knowing that justice has been served.

