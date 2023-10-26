Leonardtown, MD – The St. Mary’s County Commissioners invite local residents to step forward and contribute to the community by serving on various boards, committees, and commissions.

Detailed information about these opportunities and membership applications can be found on the County’s website https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards/. All interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications, complete with a resume, no later than November 20, 2023.

To harness its citizens’ diverse talents and expertise, St. Mary’s County is actively seeking volunteers to participate in various governance and advisory bodies. These roles offer an opportunity for community engagement and involvement in shaping the country’s future.

The following vacancies are open to all applicants, providing a broad spectrum of options for those eager to contribute their time and skills:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Board

Board of Trustees Museum Division

Commission for People with Disabilities

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Economic Development Commission

Human Relations Commission

Recreation & Parks Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

In addition to these, several vacancies have specific requirements tailored to the nature of the board, aiming to ensure the most qualified individuals are appointed:

Board of Appeals – Applicants should have a background in planning.

Electrical Examiners Board – Requires applicants to hold an electrician's license.

Family Violence Coordinating Council – Applicants must have personal experience with domestic violence, either as a victim or a family member of a victim.

Historic Preservation Commission – Seeking individuals with expertise in architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology.

Metropolitan Commission (3 vacancies) – Applicants must reside in the 4th, 5th, 6th, or 8th Districts.

Planning Commission – Applicants are expected to have experience in planning.

Interested residents are encouraged to apply by downloading an application from the county’s website or contacting Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.

The opportunity to serve on these boards and commissions represents a chance for the citizens of St. Mary’s County to actively engage in the decision-making process and work towards a more vibrant and inclusive community. The County is committed to ensuring individuals fill these positions with the passion and skills to make a difference.

St. Mary’s County aims to bolster its commitment to public service and empower its residents to play a pivotal role in the region’s governance by promoting community involvement. As the November 20th application deadline approaches, the County anticipates a strong response from those eager to contribute to the betterment of their community.

