PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In an ongoing effort to preserve agricultural land in Calvert County, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board have extended an invitation to Agricultural Preservation District owners to participate in the Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program. The application period for this program is open until November 20, 2023, and the county is offering an updated purchase price of $5,500 per Transferable Development Right (TDR), replacing the previous price of $5,000.

Established in 1992, the PAR Fund program plays a pivotal role in safeguarding farmland from future development by purchasing and permanently retiring TDRs. This initiative underscores the county’s commitment to agricultural preservation.

The BOCC’s recent approval of the increased TDR purchase price is part of the county’s ongoing support for this vital program. Calvert County will continue to buy development rights from willing sellers until the allocated funding is exhausted. Importantly, there is no limit on the number of TDRs that an owner can sell.

Agricultural Preservation District owners interested in participating in the program must act promptly, as the application deadline is fast approaching on November 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Detailed application forms can be accessed on the official county website at CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAR.

This initiative is exclusively available to current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts, who are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to preserve valuable farmland in the county. Applications will be assessed and ranked using a predetermined formula, as stipulated in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.

Completed applications can be submitted by mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, with the address provided as 150 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Alternatively, they can be submitted via email to Jennifer David, the Rural Planner, at Jennifer.David@calvertcountymd.gov. Those seeking further information or assistance can contact Ms. Jennifer David at 410-535-1600, ext. 2238.

The Purchase and Retirement Fund program serves as a cornerstone in Calvert County’s long-standing commitment to preserving its agricultural heritage. By acquiring and retiring TDRs, the county takes a proactive approach to protect farmland from future development, ensuring that the region’s agricultural identity endures.

As the November 20, 2023, deadline approaches, the county encourages all eligible Agricultural Preservation District owners to seize this opportunity to contribute to the preservation of their community’s agricultural landscapes. By participating in the program, landowners can actively support the county’s mission to safeguard its rich agricultural heritage for future generations.

