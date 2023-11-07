La Plata, MD – The Charles County Charter Board is inviting residents to participate in a series of public hearings aimed at informing and engaging the community in the process of drafting a new county Charter. The final draft will ultimately appear on the ballot for the November 2024 election.

District-Wise Public Hearings Schedule:

The Charles County Charter Board has organized a series of public hearings across the county to provide essential information about the Charter form of government and to gather valuable feedback from residents. These hearings will take place in different Commissioner districts on the following dates:

District 1:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore St. La Plata)

Virtual Participation: Join here

District 2:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 7

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Potomac Branch Library (3225 Ruth B Swann Drive, Indian Head)

District 3:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Waldorf West Library (10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf)

District 4:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Regency Blue Crabs Stadium (11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf)

What is the Charles County Charter Board’s Objective?

The Charles County Charter Board is on a mission to create a Charter for Charles County that residents can consider as an alternative to Code Home Rule. This Charter, once finalized, will outline the responsibilities, authority, regulations, processes, and framework of the local county government. The Board actively seeks public input to ensure the Charter is representative of the community’s needs and aspirations.

How to Get Involved:

Residents who wish to learn more about the Charter Board’s scheduled meetings or participate in a survey can visit the official website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/boards-commissions/charter-board.

Contact Information:

For additional information or inquiries, please get in touch with Jesse Bungcayao at BungcayJ@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-638-0801.

Accessibility for All:

The Charter Board is dedicated to ensuring that all citizens have the opportunity to participate. If you have special needs, contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.

This series of public hearings represents a significant step in the democratic process, allowing Charles County residents to actively participate in shaping the future of their local government. The Charter will define the framework and functioning of the county government, and public input is essential in this crucial decision-making process.

