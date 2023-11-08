White Plains, MD – In a bid to engage the local community, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has opened the floor for suggestions on the name of their forthcoming elementary school, scheduled to open its doors in the 2025-2026 school year. The school, located in the emerging Highlands neighborhood off St. Charles Parkway in White Plains, marks a significant addition as the 23rd elementary school for CCPS.

The CCPS School Naming Committee is now soliciting name proposals from the public, with the final decision resting with the Board of Education of Charles County. Board of Education Policy 7230, the guiding document for the school naming process, outlines the specific requirements for name submissions.

According to the policy, school name suggestions must meet one of the following criteria:

Name of Geographic Feature or Location: The proposed name should relate to a geographic feature or location in Charles County, provided it is widely recognized as relevant to the school’s vicinity. If the name contains the identifier of an individual, it must adhere to the policy’s stipulations regarding personal names. Appropriate Name: A name that is not linked to a person or geographic feature may be considered if the Board deems it suitable, as long as it does not contravene any current Board policies, core values, or curricular objectives. Name of a Person: Names of individuals can be submitted, provided that the person has been deceased for at least ten years and can be shown to have made a significant contribution to the community, county, state, or nation, aligning with the current core values of the Board and the community.

Name suggestions for the future Elementary School No. 23 are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 1. To recommend a name for consideration, individuals must submit written documentation not exceeding one page, front and back, along with information detailing the significance of the proposed name.

Name recommendations can be submitted through the following methods:

Electronically : Utilizing this online form , supporting documentation must be uploaded in a downloadable format.

: Utilizing , supporting documentation must be uploaded in a downloadable format. By Mail : Mailed submissions should be sent to Shelley Mackey, School Naming Committee Liaison, Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD, 20646. Mailed submissions must include supporting documentation, preferably in photocopy format.

: Mailed submissions should be sent to Shelley Mackey, School Naming Committee Liaison, Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD, 20646. Mailed submissions must include supporting documentation, preferably in photocopy format. By Email: Send submissions via email to smackey@ccboe.com. Email submissions must include the necessary supporting documentation.

After submission, the School Naming Committee will review and recommend names to the Board of Education. The Board will make the final selection after considering the committee’s suggestions. The committee may also organize a virtual public hearing to collect input from the community regarding the proposed names and suggestions.

The initiative to involve the community in naming the new elementary school demonstrates CCPS’s commitment to inclusivity and honoring local heritage, individuals, and landmarks. The public’s active participation in this process is encouraged, as it will have a lasting impact on the identity of the school and the community it serves.

Like this: Like Loading...