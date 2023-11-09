LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 7, 2023) – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) recently announced that seven of its officers have successfully completed Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training. The week-long program, held at the Island Creek K9 Training Facility in Calvert County from October 23-27, 2023, equipped these officers with essential skills to better respond to mental health crises within their community.

The CIT training initiative aimed to educate officers on various aspects of mental health law, emergency petition procedures, verbal de-escalation techniques, and how to handle individuals with traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities. The participants were exposed to personal stories from individuals and their family members who have experience dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues. Furthermore, the officers engaged in role-play scenarios to demonstrate their de-escalation skills and decision-making abilities in challenging situations.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is a collaborative effort involving law enforcement agencies, mental health and addiction professionals, individuals living with mental illness or addiction disorders, their families, and other partners. The primary objective is to enhance community responses to mental health crises, promoting a more compassionate and effective approach.

In Southern Maryland, the CIT program operates as a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Offices of St. Mary’s County, Calvert County, and Charles County, in addition to the Maryland State Police and allied agencies. This collaboration ensures that officers from various jurisdictions are trained to handle mental health crises consistently.

The St. Mary’s CIT team is comprised of Captain Sarah Smith, who serves as the Commander, Alexis Higdon, NCC, LCPC, the Coordinator, and Sergeant Anthony Whipkey, the Law Enforcement Coordinator. These individuals play a crucial role in coordinating and overseeing CIT initiatives in the region.

The seven officers from SMCSO who successfully completed the CIT training are as follows:

Cpl. Lacey Smith from the Special Operations Division

CFC Michael Schmidt from the Corrections Department

Dep. Toni Hunsinger from the Patrol Division

CFC Joshua Crow from the Corrections Department

Dep. Raymond Allebach from the Patrol Division

Dep. Devin Absher from the Patrol Division

Dep. Anthony Cucinotta, who is also part of the Patrol Division (not pictured)

These newly certified CIT graduates will undoubtedly contribute to a more compassionate and efficient response to mental health crises in St. Mary’s County. By equipping law enforcement with the necessary skills and understanding to handle such situations, the community benefits from a more empathetic approach to individuals in need.

This commitment to the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training reflects the dedication of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in ensuring that their officers are well-prepared to handle the unique challenges posed by mental health crises, ultimately working to create a safer and more supportive community for all residents.

