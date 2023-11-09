WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has introduced an innovative way to educate young minds about the nation’s rich postal history. “A Kids’ History of the United States Postal Service,” a vibrant 40-page activity booklet, is designed to captivate children with historical facts, captivating photos, and engaging stories of the U.S. Mail’s evolution and the remarkable individuals, including animals, who played vital roles in its operation.

Taking readers on a journey from the American Revolution to the present day, “A Kids’ History” merges USPS’s extensive history with interactive activities and intriguing facts. This educational resource includes word games, puzzles, mazes, and practical exercises like addressing an envelope or crafting a paper airplane, which impart life skills and nurture creativity. Moreover, children can unleash their artistic talents by designing their own imaginative postage stamp. This publication can also serve as an invaluable teaching tool for educators covering various subjects, including history, geography, writing, and math.

Judy de Torok, Corporate Affairs Vice President of USPS, highlighted the importance of this initiative in educating children about the pivotal role played by the Postal Service in uniting the nation. “We hope this book helps to teach kids about the important role the Postal Service played in uniting the nation. Even in this digital age, the Postal Service still connects us, just as it has for nearly 250 years,” she remarked during the book’s unveiling.

“A Kids’ History of the United States Postal Service” was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Jenny Lynch, USPS historian, and her dedicated team. Lynch shared her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Creating the book was ‘a labor of love.’ We had fun thinking about USPS history from a kid’s perspective — how to tell the most essential parts of our story, while keeping young readers engaged.”

This educational masterpiece, crafted with young readers in mind, is now available online and can be easily accessed on the USPS website. The digital format allows for easy distribution and availability, making it accessible to a wide audience.

“A Kids’ History of the United States Postal Service” can be downloaded at no cost from the USPS website, ensuring that parents, teachers, and children alike have access to this valuable resource. By merging fun and learning, USPS aims to instill a deeper appreciation for the postal service’s enduring significance in connecting people, even in this digital age.

Incorporating interactive activities, vibrant illustrations, and a wealth of historical information, this innovative booklet stands as a testament to the USPS’s commitment to educational outreach and preserving the nation’s rich postal history for generations to come.

