Buies Creek, N.C. – In a commanding start to their season, Campbell University’s men’s basketball team secured a decisive 59-48 victory over the Navy team on Monday night at Gore Arena in Buies Creek, N.C.

Campbell wasted no time, jumping out to a commanding 19-4 lead early in the game, maintaining a double-digit advantage throughout and ultimately sealing their sixth-straight season opener win. The matchup marked the end of Navy’s three-game winning streak in season openers, and Campbell’s 18th consecutive victory in their first home game of the season.

Navy’s starting lineup featured four players—junior Mitch Fischer, Lysander Rehnstron, sophomore Mike Woods, and freshman Jinwoo Kim—who were making their first-ever start for the Mids. Kim was among five players taking the court for their inaugural collegiate game.

Navy head coach Ed DeChellis acknowledged the team’s youthful performance, stating, “We played like a young basketball team in its first game on the road. We didn’t play very well offensively; we didn’t shoot the ball very well.” He emphasized the challenges faced by the freshmen, playing their first collegiate game away, and expressed confidence in the team’s improvement as the season progresses.

The first half saw Campbell shooting at an impressive 54.9 percent (12-22) from the field, establishing a substantial 32-18 lead at halftime. In contrast, Navy struggled, shooting at a 28.6 percent (8-28) clip before the break. The Camels’ proficiency extended to the free-throw line, where they were a perfect 6-6, while Navy managed just 1-3.

Despite a second-half push by Navy, cutting the deficit to 10 points at 37-27, Campbell responded with a series of successful possessions, building a 50-37 lead with eight minutes left on the clock. Navy attempted to narrow the margin, but Campbell’s solid defense maintained their advantage, securing a 59-48 victory.

Campbell’s shooting prowess continued throughout the game, finishing with an overall 52.5 percent success rate and a 15-22 performance from the free-throw line. In contrast, Navy struggled, shooting at 33.9 percent from the floor and managing only a 6-9 record from the charity stripe.

Coach DeChellis expressed disappointment in Navy’s rushed offensive play, urging better teamwork, improved screening, and ball movement. Despite outscoring Campbell 8-2 in second-chance points, Navy couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Senior team captain Austin Inge led Navy with eight points, while Fischer achieved career-highs with six rebounds and five points.

Looking ahead, Navy will aim to rebound on their home turf as they face Temple in the second game of the Veterans Classic in Alumni Hall on Friday night. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with Duquesne facing the College of Charleston in its 10th edition.

