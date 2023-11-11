ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a remarkable feat for the Navy men’s soccer program, seniors Cristian Coelho and David Jackson, along with sophomore Andrew Schug, have secured spots on the prestigious 2023 Academic All-Patriot League Team, setting a program record for the Midshipmen. The league office made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the exceptional academic achievements of these standout players.

In a season where Navy showcased both on-field prowess and academic excellence, the trio of Midshipmen found themselves among an elite 11-man academic all-league team. Boston University’s Quinn Matulis was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, leading a contingent where Navy and Boston shared the spotlight with three selections each. Holy Cross, Loyola Maryland, and Bucknell also had representatives on the academic all-league team.

Credit: Joey Sussman

Cristian Coelho, a senior midfielder, played a pivotal role in Navy’s midfield, contributing to eight clean sheets during the season. Coelho demonstrated his versatility, recording three points across 19 games and accumulating an impressive 1,635 minutes of play. Coelho’s on-field achievements are mirrored by his academic success, boasting a 3.79 GPA as a chemistry major. Recognized on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team last season, Coelho is a three-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll selection and a five-time member of both the academy’s Superintendent’s and Commandant’s Lists.

David Jackson, another senior midfielder, not only earned his place on the academic all-league team but also secured his position as the league’s Midfielder of the Year for the second consecutive season. Jackson’s league-leading 23 points, including nine goals and five assists, contributed significantly to Navy’s success. With a 3.33 GPA as an English major, Jackson’s academic achievements are as noteworthy as his on-field performances. A four-time All-Patriot League honoree, Jackson has also received recognition on the 2022 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll, Superintendent’s List, Commandant’s List, and the Dean’s List.

Sophomore forward Andrew Schug capped off a breakout season with his inclusion in the Academic All-Patriot League Team. Schug finished second on the team and sixth in the league with five goals, earning a spot on the All-Patriot League Third Team. In the classroom, Schug excelled with a 3.92 GPA, majoring in robotics & control engineering. His academic achievements include a place on the 2022 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll, Superintendent’s List, and Commandant’s List, all in just his second year with the program.

This historic achievement for Navy marks the first time the program has placed three players on the league’s all-academic team. Additionally, it is only the third instance since 2010 that the program has seen multiple players earn Academic All-Patriot League honors in the same season, underscoring the commitment of Navy’s soccer program to excellence both on and off the field.

