LEONARDTOWN, MD -In a milestone event on Thursday, November 9, 2023, six dedicated individuals concluded their training journey at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program, Session 70 (CELTP) class. The graduates are set to embark on their professional careers as Corrections Officers at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office proudly announces the successful completion of the CELTP by the following individuals: Corrections Officer D’Lante Briscoe, Corrections Officer Cadin Palmer, Corrections Officer Maria Rivenburgh, Corrections Officer Wyatt Soellner, Corrections Officer Jade Tully, and Corrections Officer Steven Wood.

Corrections Officer D’Lante Briscoe, exhibiting exceptional dedication, earned the esteemed Physical Training Award for CELTP 70.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office extends congratulations and a warm welcome to these new Corrections Officers, acknowledging their commitment to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement and public safety.

Sheriff John Lawson expressed his appreciation for the collaborative effort with neighboring counties, stating, “We also recognize and celebrate our partners in Calvert County and Charles County for their successful completion of the academy, and we extend our best wishes to all for long and distinguished careers.”

For those interested in joining the ranks of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, detailed information about the recruitment process is available on the official website at www.firstsheriff.com/employment or by contacting sheriffrecruiting@stmaryscountymd.gov.

The graduation ceremony marks the culmination of rigorous training, preparing the graduates for their crucial roles in maintaining the safety and security of the St. Mary’s County community. As they step into their new responsibilities at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center, the six officers are poised to contribute to the welfare of the community they have sworn to protect.

The Physical Training Award recipient, Corrections Officer D’Lante Briscoe, spoke about the significance of the training and the responsibilities that lie ahead, saying, “The CELTP has equipped us with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in our roles. We are grateful for the support of the academy and look forward to serving our community with dedication and integrity.”

This achievement not only underscores the commitment of the graduates but also highlights the collaborative efforts of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in shaping competent and responsible law enforcement professionals.

The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program remains a vital initiative, ensuring that Corrections Officers are well-prepared to face the challenges of their demanding roles. As the graduates embark on their careers, the entire community joins in congratulating them and expressing gratitude for their dedication to public service.

