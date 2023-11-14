La Plata, MD – To bolster community safety, the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) has secured lifesaving technology through Project Lifesaver, aimed at aiding adults and children with cognitive issues prone to wandering. This strategic initiative, part of the international search and rescue program, is designed to provide a timely response, saving lives and minimizing potential injury for those at risk.

Project Lifesaver, renowned for its success in assisting thousands of families globally, has achieved over 4,200 rescues. The program offers families a sense of security, knowing their loved ones with a propensity to wander are equipped with protection and safety measures.

The LPPD is extending this lifesaving technology free of charge to residents with Autism or other intellectual or developmental disabilities, as well as those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other cognitive impairments. While acknowledging the limitations of Project Lifesaver, the department emphasizes its proven efficacy as a valuable tool for first responders in locating individuals who have wandered.

Funding for the LPPD’s Project Lifesaver initiative stems from the Bureau of Justice Grant, specifically, The Kevin and Avonte Program: Reducing Injury and Death of Missing Individuals with Dementia and Developmental Disabilities. This grant supports law enforcement agencies, providing resources to implement locative technologies that track missing individuals. Additionally, it allocates funds to agencies and partnering nonprofit organizations to develop and operate programs aimed at preventing wandering, enhancing safety for vulnerable individuals, and facilitating rescue efforts.

Training for LPPD staff on the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology is set to commence on November 14, 2023. For media representatives eager to witness a live demonstration or learn more about Project Lifesaver, live demonstrations are scheduled for November 15, 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Captain Robert Bagley for details regarding times and locations.

Residents of La Plata interested in availing themselves of Project Lifesaver technology for a friend or family member can contact Corporal Jordan Madison or Kimberly Hayden at 301-934-1500. This community-driven initiative underscores the LPPD’s commitment to employing cutting-edge technology to enhance public safety and protect those most vulnerable within the community.

