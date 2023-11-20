ANNAPOLIS, MD – According to reports from local foresters and park rangers, Maryland’s fall foliage season this year showcased a vibrant, albeit unpredictable, display of colors across the state. While some areas experienced a premature leaf drop and subdued hues due to the summer’s drought, the season concluded with a rapid yet breathtaking transformation in other regions.

In Western Maryland, Forester Aaron Cook from the Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area observed a surprising turnaround in foliage conditions. Despite a “mini leaf change” in late summer caused by drought, October saw a remarkable color shift, especially in maples, although it was short-lived. Oaks, on the other hand, had a more subdued presence. Cook hopes the winter will replenish the region’s aquifers and tree vitality. A towering maple dominates the landscape, delighting leaf peepers hoping to catch autumn’s glory before season’s end. Photo by Project Forester Chase Kolstrom. Bald cypress trees, among the few conifers to drop most of its leaves in the fall, tower above visitors at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp. Photo by Project Forester Chase Kolstrom. A few pops of amber and persimmon among golden leaves outline a crunchy path along the forest floor. Photo by Project Manager Andrew Amoruso. A few signs of fall beauty try to compete with an otherwise sparse landscape on Maryland’s eastern shore. Photo by Project Manager Andrew Amoruso. Bursts of orange get an extra boost from the sun, thanks to neighboring bare tree canopies along Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area’s Green Trail. Photo by Seasonal Park Ranger Shin Ae Gonzalez. A few remaining orange and russet leaves hold on tightly during fall’s final days at the King and Queen Seat at Rocks State Park. Photo by Administrative Specialist David Gigliotti. Extended views courtesy of fallen leaves and sparse tree canopies against a mostly green lawn at Straus Pond. Photo by Ranger Kendra Bree. A magical carpet of gold, tangerine, and scarlet steals the spotlight from the trees this time of year at the Washington Group Campground at Sideling Hill Creek State Park. Photo by Ranger Kendra Bree. Pockets of deep russet and copper hues remain in some of Western Maryland’s forests. Photo by Mark Spurrier. November’s transition in Western Maryland. Photo by Mark Spurrier.

Ranger Kendra Bree, reporting from Fort Frederick and Sideling Hill Creek State Parks, noted a similar pattern. The foliage was slow to change initially but quickly peaked towards the end of October. Bree speculated that the past year’s mild winter and dry summer significantly influenced the foliage in Western Maryland.

In Central Maryland, David Gigliotti, an administrative specialist, shared insights from Rocks and Susquehanna State Parks. Despite the leaves falling swiftly, the region still enjoyed striking moments of fall color before transitioning into the quieter winter shades.

Northern Maryland’s Fair Hill Natural Resources Area and Bohemia River State Park also witnessed an impressive autumn display, as Seasonal Park Ranger Shin Ae Gonzalez reported. The summer drought led to early leaf drops in some trees, but the area still flourished with vibrant reds and various autumnal shades once cooler weather set in.

The eastern region, known for its extended fall season, experienced a slightly delayed peak this year, according to Project Manager Andrew Amoruso. The higher October temperatures in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties postponed the onset of peak foliage, which was short-lived once it arrived.

Southern Maryland, covered by Project Forester Chase Kolstrom, showcased a different scenario. The region’s foliage was unpredictable due to early warm days and cold nights. However, vibrant colors still adorn the region, with trees slowly undergoing abscission, the process of leaf drop.

As Maryland transitions from fall to winter, weather forecasters closely monitor the potential impacts of a strong El Niño weather system. This phenomenon is expected to bring increased precipitation and colder temperatures to the southern United States, with Maryland’s geographical position making its winter weather hard to predict. Historically, significant snow events in the state have coincided with El Niño winters.

Overall, despite its unpredictability and challenges posed by the summer drought, Maryland’s fall foliage season still managed to captivate residents and visitors alike with its array of colors and rapid transformations. As the state prepares for winter, the experiences and reports from this year’s foliage season will surely remain vivid memories for many.

