ANNAPOLIS, MD – According to reports from local foresters and park rangers, Maryland’s fall foliage season this year showcased a vibrant, albeit unpredictable, display of colors across the state. While some areas experienced a premature leaf drop and subdued hues due to the summer’s drought, the season concluded with a rapid yet breathtaking transformation in other regions.
In Western Maryland, Forester Aaron Cook from the Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area observed a surprising turnaround in foliage conditions. Despite a “mini leaf change” in late summer caused by drought, October saw a remarkable color shift, especially in maples, although it was short-lived. Oaks, on the other hand, had a more subdued presence. Cook hopes the winter will replenish the region’s aquifers and tree vitality.
Ranger Kendra Bree, reporting from Fort Frederick and Sideling Hill Creek State Parks, noted a similar pattern. The foliage was slow to change initially but quickly peaked towards the end of October. Bree speculated that the past year’s mild winter and dry summer significantly influenced the foliage in Western Maryland.
In Central Maryland, David Gigliotti, an administrative specialist, shared insights from Rocks and Susquehanna State Parks. Despite the leaves falling swiftly, the region still enjoyed striking moments of fall color before transitioning into the quieter winter shades.
Northern Maryland’s Fair Hill Natural Resources Area and Bohemia River State Park also witnessed an impressive autumn display, as Seasonal Park Ranger Shin Ae Gonzalez reported. The summer drought led to early leaf drops in some trees, but the area still flourished with vibrant reds and various autumnal shades once cooler weather set in.
The eastern region, known for its extended fall season, experienced a slightly delayed peak this year, according to Project Manager Andrew Amoruso. The higher October temperatures in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties postponed the onset of peak foliage, which was short-lived once it arrived.
Southern Maryland, covered by Project Forester Chase Kolstrom, showcased a different scenario. The region’s foliage was unpredictable due to early warm days and cold nights. However, vibrant colors still adorn the region, with trees slowly undergoing abscission, the process of leaf drop.
As Maryland transitions from fall to winter, weather forecasters closely monitor the potential impacts of a strong El Niño weather system. This phenomenon is expected to bring increased precipitation and colder temperatures to the southern United States, with Maryland’s geographical position making its winter weather hard to predict. Historically, significant snow events in the state have coincided with El Niño winters.
Overall, despite its unpredictability and challenges posed by the summer drought, Maryland’s fall foliage season still managed to captivate residents and visitors alike with its array of colors and rapid transformations. As the state prepares for winter, the experiences and reports from this year’s foliage season will surely remain vivid memories for many.