In anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Maryland State Police will enhance their patrols starting Wednesday, as a significant number of Marylanders are expected to travel. The increased patrols, funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, aim to ensure road safety and reduce incidents of impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.

State troopers from all 23 barracks across Maryland are participating in this initiative. They will be conducting saturation patrols, particularly on roads known for high DUI incidents. The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, a specialized unit comprising trained troopers, will be actively working throughout the weekend. The SPIDRE team, supported by a grant from MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office, specializes in identifying impaired drivers and aims to decrease alcohol-related accidents and fatalities in the state.

This safety initiative also involves collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and state departments. The outreach efforts include using social media and electronic billboards to communicate with the community.

The enforcement efforts will be localized based on the specific needs of different counties:

Anne Arundel County : Targeted enforcement on Route 50 by the Annapolis and Glen Burnie barracks.

: Targeted enforcement on Route 50 by the Annapolis and Glen Burnie barracks. Baltimore County : Increased patrols on interstates 695 and 83 by the Golden Ring Barrack.

: Increased patrols on interstates 695 and 83 by the Golden Ring Barrack. Cecil and Harford Counties : Focused efforts on Interstate 95 and major county routes by the JFK Memorial Highway, Bel Air, and North East barracks.

: Focused efforts on Interstate 95 and major county routes by the JFK Memorial Highway, Bel Air, and North East barracks. Garrett County : The McHenry Barrack to focus on Route 219 and Interstate 68 for crash reduction and DUI enforcement.

: The McHenry Barrack to focus on Route 219 and Interstate 68 for crash reduction and DUI enforcement. Frederick County : The Frederick Barrack will enhance enforcement on major county roads, including Interstate 70.

: The Frederick Barrack will enhance enforcement on major county roads, including Interstate 70. Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties : Aggressive enforcement operations on routes 301, 20, and 50 by the Centreville Barrack.

: Aggressive enforcement operations on routes 301, 20, and 50 by the Centreville Barrack. Prince George’s County : Increased patrol on Interstate 495 and the southern parts of the county by the College Park and Forestville barracks.

: Increased patrol on Interstate 495 and the southern parts of the county by the College Park and Forestville barracks. Washington County : The Hagerstown Barrack to conduct DUI saturation patrols on interstates 70, 68, and 81.

: The Hagerstown Barrack to conduct DUI saturation patrols on interstates 70, 68, and 81. Wicomico County : The Salisbury Barrack to focus on routes 50 and 13.

: The Salisbury Barrack to focus on routes 50 and 13. Worcester County: The Berlin Barrack to conduct proactive DUI enforcement throughout the county, especially in West Ocean City.

The Maryland State Police urge motorists to ensure a safe journey by avoiding impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. Motorists are also reminded to adhere to Maryland’s Move Over laws, which require drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching vehicles with warning signals.

The Maryland State Police express their wishes for everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

