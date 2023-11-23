The Charles County Detention Center (CCDC), managed by Sheriff Troy D. Berry and Director Ryan Ross, has recently been accredited by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). This prestigious recognition is a testament to the center’s adherence to nationally recognized standards for correctional health services in jails.

In May, the CCDC underwent a comprehensive assessment by a team of seasoned physicians and correctional health care professionals. The evaluation focused on several critical areas, including patient care and treatment, health promotion, safety, disease prevention, governance, administration, training, special needs services, and medical-legal issues. Sheriff Berry expressed immense pride in this achievement, highlighting the staff’s commitment and quality of service towards the safety and well-being of the incarcerated. Sheriff Berry, Director Ross and CCDC Command Staff

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division is responsible for securing and custody of pretrial and sentenced individuals at the CCDC. Notably, in 2019, a capital improvement project was initiated to expand the medical section of the detention center. This expansion included the addition of sixteen patient beds, a full-service dental office, a triage office in the booking area, and upgrades to the existing exam room and medical equipment.

Director Ross commended the health care staff, custody staff, and leadership for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized the constitutional obligation to provide health care to those incarcerated and the commitment to do so with innovation, excellence, and efficiency. Ross also acknowledged the contributions of PrimeCare Medical, the center’s health services provider for the past seven years, in achieving this accreditation.

For over 45 years, the NCCHC’s standards have guided correctional health professionals and administrators in improving the health of incarcerated populations, enhancing health services efficiency, strengthening organizational effectiveness, and minimizing legal risks. These standards are formulated in consultation with experts in correctional health care, mental health, law, and corrections.

Deborah Ross, CCHP, CEO of NCCHC, commended the CCDC for its voluntary commitment to quality, standards-based correctional health care. She stressed that the health of incarcerated individuals is essential to public health, and accreditation recognizes the high-quality care provided at the CCDC. This accreditation signifies the CCDC’s dedication to maintaining high standards in correctional health care, positively impacting not only the incarcerated individuals but also the broader community.

Like this: Like Loading...