ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has introduced a unique holiday offering this year: the Gift of Trees program. This initiative allows residents to purchase native trees in honor of loved ones for celebrations or commemorations, to contribute to environmental improvement, and to benefit future generations.

Marylanders can order a single tree or a grove of ten for a standard price of $40 per tree, with holiday discounts for early shoppers. These trees will be planted in various locations, including parks, playgrounds, and schoolyards, as well as cities, towns, and along waterways, where they are most needed. Maryland Forest Service staff and community volunteers plant trees purchased through the Gift of Trees program in a Baltimore City park this fall. Photo by Gregg Bortz, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The DNR ensures that each tree is planted in optimal conditions for growth and survival, either in spring or fall. To guarantee a certificate delivery by Christmas, orders must be placed by December 17. These certificates, which can be framed, are mailed to buyers within one or two weeks of the order.

This program is a holiday gift and a contribution to Maryland’s greener future. The trees planted under this initiative are part of the state’s broader Tree-Mendous Maryland programs, aiming to restore tree cover on public lands and community open spaces. Moreover, each tree planted contributes to Maryland’s ambitious 5 Million Trees initiative, which targets planting 5 million new trees over the next decade.

The Gift of Trees program offers a meaningful and lasting way to honor someone or commemorate an event while contributing to environmental conservation and beautification efforts. The Maryland Forest Service staff assists in selecting appropriate locations and species for each tree, ensuring their long-term growth and health.

Orders for the Gift of Trees can be made online or by mail. For mail orders, a separate order form should be used for each recipient, accompanied by a check payable to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Forest Service. These should be sent to the Tawes State Office Building, E-1, in Annapolis.

This innovative program underscores Maryland’s commitment to environmental stewardship and offers a unique way for individuals to make a lasting impact. The Gift of Trees intertwines the joy of giving with the responsibility of preserving and enhancing the natural world for generations to come.

