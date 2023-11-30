PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — The holiday season is upon us, and the skies over Southern Maryland are set to come alive as Adm. Santa Claus, known by his call sign “Claus,” prepares for his annual pre-deployment mission. On Friday, December 15th, between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., Claus will take to the skies with his trusty elves and holiday helpers from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter. This festive flight will see Claus spreading holiday cheer while conducting reconnaissance and checking his list one last time for the upcoming Christmas Eve operations.

Children of all ages in Southern Maryland are encouraged to be on their best behavior as Claus and his team make their way through the region’s skies. While the exact flight plans remain classified for security reasons, it is expected that Adm. Claus and the HX-21 crew will fly over numerous local sites and neighborhoods, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Chesapeake Ranch Estate, Solomons Island, Town Creek, Esperanza Farms, St. Mary’s County Airport, Leonardtown, Wildewood, Chancellor’s Run, Lexington Park, Cedar Cove, and more.

However, it’s important to note that Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer will not be part of the reconnaissance flight this year, which means inclement weather could impact the flight operations. In the event of unfavorable weather conditions on December 15th, Adm. Claus may reschedule the flight for Thursday, December 14th, at the same time. For the latest Santa Over Southern Maryland updates, you can visit the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21, affectionately known as the “Blackjacks,” is a vital component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, responsible for conducting developmental flight tests and evaluations for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The squadron, stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River since 1949, has earned a special place in Adm. Claus’s heart as he strives to visit his HX-21 friends yearly.

As the holiday season approaches, the sight of Adm. Santa Claus soaring through the skies of Southern Maryland will bring joy and excitement to children and families throughout the region. It’s a testament to the close relationship between the military and the local community and a reminder that even during important missions, there’s always time for spreading the magic of the season.

Like this: Like Loading...