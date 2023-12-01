SOMOLONS, MD – The Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, announces its highly anticipated ‘Annmarie Garden in Lights’ event. Running from November 24, 2023, through January 1, 2024, this nightly event (5-9 PM, with selected closures) promises an immersive holiday experience for visitors of all ages.

Set within the 30-acre expanse of the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, the ‘Garden in Lights’ transforms the grounds into a magical nighttime spectacle. The event features various glowing “light sculptures” and captivating light installations. Guests can journey through various themed areas such as a fantastical sea bed, a Wonderland tea party, a butterfly haven, a whimsical dandelion field, and a playful Toyland.

The event schedule includes an array of Special Nights catering to diverse interests and groups. Highlights include Santa Nights, The Holiday Train Display, Local Heroes Appreciation Nights, Special Needs Night, Scout Caroling Night, Wine & Lights Night, Golf Cart Tours, and Pet Night. New attractions this year include Teen Night, a Lego Holiday Village display, and a special Pet Night with Santa.

Most outdoor activities include food and drink services, seating, and the main light show. The Arts Building, however, will be open for holiday shopping, featuring various handmade art, ornaments, and gifts. The Holiday Train Display and the Lego Holiday Village will also be showcased in the Arts Building. A food truck schedule and more details are available on their website.

The event is family-friendly, and tickets are required for entry. The advance purchase of timed-entry tickets is encouraged, with online tickets priced at $15 per person and free for children aged two and under. Gate tickets, if available, are priced at $17 per person.

In addition to the light show, the Arts Building will house a holiday shopping experience during the event. The Kay Daugherty Gallery will also host the ‘Warm & Cozy: art that Comforts’ exhibit, featuring works from regional artists.

Special Nights include various themed evenings. Santa Sundays and Saturdays offer opportunities to meet Santa Claus, while the Holiday Train Display adds nostalgia. The Local Heroes Appreciation Nights honor first responders, military personnel, veterans, and educators with free admission. The event lineup includes Scout Caroling Night, Special Needs Night, Jeep Parade, and Golf Cart Tours.

The event concludes with some new and returning features. The Lego Holiday Village Exhibit, a community-created display, is open for viewing during daytime and light show hours. Teen Night offers a teens-exclusive evening with special activities. The popular Wine & Lights Night returns for guests aged 21 and over, combining wine tasting with the light show experience. Finally, Pet Night with Santa offers a unique opportunity for pets and their owners to enjoy the lights and a special photo session with Santa.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Annmarie Garden's website.

